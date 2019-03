Heavenly Mountain Resort is extending its winter ski and snowboard season again. The resort is adding three additional weekends of spring skiing with a new closing date of May 27.

Ski resort closures dates

The resort will be open for skiing and riding daily until April 28, with a bonus three-day weekends from May 3 to 5, May on May 10 to 12, May 17 to 19, and May 24 to 27. | skiheavenly.com