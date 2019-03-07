New lifts for Alpine, Squaw

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Alterra Mountain Company have announced more than $17 million of capital investment in the resort for the 2019-20 season featuring new lifts for Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley.

Alpine Meadows will get a new high-speed, detachable, quad chairlift to replace Hot Wheels triple chair, an added mid-station at the current terminus and a 1,300-foot extension up to the east ridge of Ward Peak. A total ride time of 5 minutes will give skiers and riders direct access from the base area to the Alpine and Sherwood sides of the ski area.

The new express chairlift will be a 4-minute ride from the base area to the mid-station. At the top terminal, 1-minute’s ride from the mid-station will give guests access to Sherwood Cliffs, Art’s Knob and all of the terrain served by Sherwood Express. Intermediate and expert guests can experience the mountain’s wide-open glades and access to the secluded Ice Bar. Construction will begin this spring, as soon as conditions allow.

Squaw Valley will also see improvements to on-hill connectivity with new surface lifts in the High Camp area. A new rope tow will create fast and convenient access to High Camp, avoiding the need to traverse uphill.

High Camp’s extensive beginner terrain will be enhanced with infrastructure improvements, including a new surface lift, snow fencing and other skier experience enhancements to help novices and Ski & Snowboard School students use the terrain with less interference from other skiers. Construction will begin this summer, as soon as conditions allow. | squawalpine.com