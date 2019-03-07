“Life Cycles” premiere to benefit TAMBA

Local Freshies and Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association present “Life Cycles” movie premiere at South Lake Brewing Company on March 22.

Viewers will be spellbound by its visual imagery, while being pulled into nature’s most powerful elements. From Canada’s golden prairies to a bicycle factory in Japan, “Life Cycles” explores the concepts of creation and destruction — in nature, machine and man. What took more than five years to make, using the bicycle as the vehicle, “Life Cycles” journeys through nature’s most beautiful, dramatic and sometimes unforgiving landscapes.

Courtesy “Echoboom Sports”

The multi-award-winning movie was directed by Ryan Gibb and Derek Frankowski and stars Mike Hopkins, Thomas Vanderham, Riley McIntosh Graham Agassiz, Matt Hunter, Cam McCaul, Evan Schwartz and Brandon Semenuk.

This fundraiser is for all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. An entry ticket is $5 and can be purchased either in advance or at the door. There will also be a raffle with proceeds to go to TAMBA. Oven will be serving food at 5 p.m. | lifecyclefilmandfundraiser.brownpapertickets.com