Harvey’s adds Blake Shelton, Lionel Richie to concerts

The 2019 Summer Concert Series at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena has added more big-name, exciting performers – Blake Shelton and Lionel Richie.

The lineup announced so far feature country artist Tim McGraw on June 14, Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten joins the concert series on July 7, and five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and Grammy nominee Blake Shelton on July 12.

On July 18, reigning American Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year, Miranda Lambert, is set to dazzle audiences. An evening with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jackson Browne will take place on Aug. 10.

Lionel Ritchie, classic crooner and popular music superstar, comes to South Shore on Aug. 12.

Classic rock meets classic country on Aug. 24 as the Steve Miller Band performs with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

Country music great Luke Bryan is scheduled for Aug. 25 with singer/songwriter Jon Langston as the opening act.

The Grammy-Award-winning Dave Matthews Band will return as part of its 2019 North American tour on Sept. 6. Tickets are on sale. | caesars.com/harveys-tahoe