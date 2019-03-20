Art of the Aboriginal

“The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles from the Debra and Dennis Scholl Collection” presents 94 memorial poles by 49 artists from remote Aboriginal communities in the tropical northern region of Australia known as Arnhem Land. Traditionally, these poles marked the final point in Aboriginal mortuary rites. These poles are on display at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, Nev., through June 23.

The exhibition features works by some of the most respected contemporary artists working in Australia today. These include John Mawurndjul, Djambawa Marawili and Sydney Biennales. The power of their work comes from their desire to communicate the persistence and beauty of Aboriginal culture to the world, to scratch beneath the surface and show what hides there. | nevadaart.org