Tahoe’s Best Lift Ticket Deals for the 2018-19 Season

It’s no secret that ski lift-tickets are pricey, but there are great discounted deals out there if you know where to look. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, in the military or want to ski or ride while supporting a nonprofit, here are some of the best deals for the 2018-19 season.

Through the Tahoe Fund’s License Plate for Powder program, help the environment and receive a free lift ticket to any ski centers in the Tahoe area participating in the program until April 1.

A season pass to your favorite ski area is still the best deal and check online for great deals throughout the season.

Military discounts | Many Tahoe ski areas offer discounted lift tickets to active-duty personnel including Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Northstar California, Heavenly Lake Tahoe and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

Several resorts also offer free tickets to active-duty military: Sierra-at-Tahoe offers free lift tickets on Sunday; Diamond Peak Ski Resort offers complimentary tickets midweek with discounts at other times; and Homewood Mountain Resort offers free tickets on nonholidays.

Active-duty military personnel may purchase a $15 lift ticket at Boreal Mountain Resort.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows also offers a season pass to active-duty military in exchange for a $50 donation to the Military to the Mountain program.

Kids & seniors ski free | Nearly all local resorts offer free tickets to young children and some resorts offer free tickets to those 70 and older; call your favorite to check on details.

Help protect families | Purchase $129 lift tickets for Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood from Tahoe SAFE Alliance to support efforts to help victims of physical and sexual violence. These tickets are valid any day and any time during the ski season. | tahoesafealliance.org

Support schools | Support schools by purchasing discounted lift tickets through Excellence in Education’s Skiing for Schools to local downhill and cross-country centers. | exined.org

Support avalanche education | Sierra Avalanche Center offers discounted Ski and Ride Days with $129 tickets to Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood to support its work with avalanche awareness education and back-country avalanche forecasting. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

Locals’ Deals | If you’re a Tahoe resident, several local ski areas offer deals designed for locals only or will offer discounted tickets if you show your pass from another Tahoe resort. One of the best is Diamond Peak’s Locals’ Lunch with a midweek ticket and lunch for $49. | diamondpeak.com

It’s your birthday | Ski for free on your birthday at Diamond Peak. If you’re birthday is after the resort’s April 15 closure, join the party at the UnBirthday Celebration on March 22.

2 for 1 | Mt. Rose offers a number of great deals, but the star is the two for one deal on Tuesday. | skirose.com

Ditch the car | Homewood offer $5 off tickets if you take the bus to get to the resort. | skihomewood.com

The night shift | Boreal offers a night pass good from 3 to 9 p.m. perfect for students for $169. | rideboreal.com

Keep that boarding pass | If you’re itching to get on the slopes when your plane touches down, Sierra-at-Tahoe and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows give out free tickets when you present your Reno/Tahoe International Airport boarding pass from the same day. Mt. Rose honors a $69 fly-in-and-ski-same-day rate, while Diamond Peak gives a 50 percent discount on rental equipment.