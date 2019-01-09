Tahoe blanketed in white gold

A recent spate of snowstorms (even a period of blizzard conditions) have blanketed the Tahoe Sierra in feet upon feet of fresh snow. The winter season is in full swing and it’s time to get out and play in the snow.

Just in time for all of this wintery goodness, Kayla Anderson has put together a list of some of the best under-the-radar deals at local downhill and cross-country resorts in the region. Check out our roundup of deals (hint: don’t toss that boarding pass).

Tim Hauserman has been trying to lure our Art Director Alyssa Ganong and myself onto skate skis for years, and Alyssa finally took the bait and had her first skate skiing lesson with Tim over the holidays. The verdict – she’s hooked. For a different twist on learning a new sport, they both offer their perspectives on learning to skate ski – from the teacher to the student. (I’ll be sticking with classic, Tim.)

A few years ago, we expanded our coverage to include a family section to highlight family friendly activities and events after receiving many requests from our readers to do so. With this edition, we introduce our new Family Fun feature that will appear in each issue of Tahoe Weekly written by our new Family Editor – Michelle Allen. Michelle is a nearly 20-year resident of Tahoe and mother to a rambunctious 6-year-old and understands the challenges of keeping kids entertained. Michelle will be exploring family friendly activities and outings for kids in each edition. Share your ideas with her by sending her an e-mail at michelle@tahoethisweek.com.

