Squaw Valley Community of Writers 2019 dates

The Squaw Valley Community of Writers has brought together poets and prose writers for separate weeks of workshops to assist writers in the refinement of his or her craft in an atmosphere of camaraderie and support for 49 summers. The writing workshops return for 2019 featuring poetry and fiction, nonfiction and memoir at locations at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The workshops for poetry will run from June 22 to 29 and will take place in the lodge at Alpine Meadows; special guests include Robert Haas. The workshops for fiction, nonfiction and memoir will take place from July 8 to 15 in the Village at Squaw in Olympic Valley; special guest include Joyce Carol Oates and Amy Tan.

Applications are now being accepted. Details, logistics and application forms can be found on the Web site. The deadline for all workshops is March 28. | communityofwriters.org