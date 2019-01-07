Snowstorm dumps up to 4 feet on Tahoe resorts

The recent snowstorm that started mid-morning on Jan. 5 and continued into the early morning hours of Jan. 7 brought more snow than expected to Tahoe. Two-day totals were up to 4 feet at the top and 28 inches at the base of many ski areas. Avalanche control measures and wind gusts of up to 60 mph on Jan. 7 delayed the opening of some resorts.

The weather should stay in the 30s with cloudy skies and some scattered snow showers this week. Another storm is expected to push through in the evening hours of Jan. 8 and clear out by the afternoon of Jan. 9 with snow levels around 7,000 feet. At lower levels, rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

More snow Friday

Two storms are expected starting on the night of Jan. 11. This first one will bring up to 3 inches of snow; expect more wind than snow. The second system, expected after 10 p.m. on Jan. 12 and continuing into Jan. 13, could bring several more inches. Forecast models show that there are one to two more storms that could potentially move through from Jan. 14 to 17. By Jan. 18, high pressure building over the West Coast will clear things up.



Snowfall as of Jan. 7, 2019

(Reported over last 7 days)

Alpine Meadows | 18”-22” new snow | 55”-74” base

Auburn Ski Club | 18” new snow

Boreal | 48” new snow | 94” base

Diamond Peak | 36” new snow | 28” base

Donner Ski Ranch | 18” new snow

Granlibakken | 6” new snow | 8” base

Heavenly | 18” new snow | 45” base

Homewood | 24” new snow | 10” base

Kirkwood | 32” new snow | 58” base

Northstar | 26” new snow | 57” base

Mt. Rose | 24” new snow | 32”-55” base

Royal Gorge | 24” new snow

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 14” new snow | 42”-75” base

Soda Springs | 48” new snow | 94” base

Squaw Valley | 18”-29” new snow | 40”-82” base

Sugar Bowl | 24” new snow | 56”-80” base

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Sledding and ice rink open

Tahoe Cross Country | 8” new snow

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 24” new snow | 16” base

Tahoe Donner Downhill | 20” new snow | 40” base