Snowshoe under the night sky

Tahoe Adventure Tours offers a duo of snowshoe tours to enjoy the night sky in the Tahoe Sierra. On Jan. 19, enjoy a guided sunset snowshoe tour starting at 4 p.m. followed by a telescopic tour of the night sky with Tony Berendsen.

Snowshoe Star Tours are typically 1 to 3 miles long and are considered easy to moderate. Tours are $85 per person and includes equipment. The tour is also offered on Feb. 16.

On Jan. 20, join a full moon tour for 2 to 3 miles to travel by moonlight as guides discuss natural history and astronomy for the Full Wolf Moon starting at 4 p.m. The tour is easy to moderate and is $70 per person and includes equipment. The tour is also offered on Feb. 19. | tahoeadventurecompany.com