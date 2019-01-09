Regional artists on display until February

Truckee Public Arts Commission in partnership with Truckee Cultural District hosts “Fall into Art” through February at Truckee Community Recreation Center. The exhibit showcases local artists who represent the breadth and vibrancy of Truckee as a cultural district with inspiration from the autumn season.

Among the featured creators are painters bringing to life works of art inspired by the natural world: Ali Armstrong, Sara Smith, Aimee Had, Monika Johnson, Mark Larson and Bridget O’Neill. Functional art on display includes Greg Zirbel’s birdhouses inspired by Truckee historic landmarks, Krista Tranquilla’s handmade jewelry art and Mountain Forge iron sculptures. | tdrpd.org