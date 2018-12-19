It’s time for Tahoe Weekly’s annual Ultimate Tahoe Winter Bucket List, and we’ve come up with 100 new things to tackle this winter. Start now to make the most of the season.

You’ll find links to resources on everything on our Bucket List if you go to the digital version of the story at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on Winter under the Out & About tab.

Back country bliss



52. Explore the back country.

53. Take a back-country class for beginners.

54. Explore Mount Judah’s back country.

55. Ride the Elephant’s Back on Carson Pass.

56. Go deep in Kirkwood’s back country.

57. Explore Huckleberry Canyon at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

58. It’s a classic. Jake’s Peak.

59. Greet the rising sun at Sunrise Bowl.

60. Explore the hidden chutes at Mt. Rose.

61. Ski the Lake Run at Sugar Bowl. You’ll need a guide.

62. Be avy savvy. Take an avalanche class.

63. Get your beacon & airbag. They will save your life.

Family Fun

64. Take in a magic show at The Loft.

65. Make homemade hot chocolate.

66. Make snow angels.

67. Practice making snowballs.

68. Have a good, old-fashioned snowball fight.

69. Use your skills at the Tahoe Donner Snowball Throwing Contest on March 31.

70. Join the fun at Soda Springs’ Snowball Festival.

71. Sled at historic Granlibakken.

72. Lift tickets too pricey? Sign up for the Ski Ducks program.

73. Try a Treetop Adventure Park. Yes, the ropes courses are open in the winter.

74. Enjoy the Mini Train Rides at Squaw until Dec. 23.

75. Take the kids to an indoor climbing wall. They’ll love it.

76. Spend the day at the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park – ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing & cap off the fun with hot chocolate.

77. Winterpalooza. Enjoy tubing, snowman building & more Jan. 26 at Tahoe Donner.

78. Join the Lego Club every Saturday at the Truckee Library.

79. Kids rule at Squaw’s Kid-O-Rama from Feb. 16 to 24.

80. Pack a picnic and spend the day at Tahoe Meadows – snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling & skiing.

81. Record snowflakes. Order a Stories in the Snow Citizen Science kit.

Head south

82. Cross-country ski at Hope Valley Outdoors.

83. Stay a night or two in a cabin at Sorenson’s. It’s magical.

84. Soak it in at Grover Hot Springs State Park.

85. Snowshoe to Grover Falls.

86. Explore the quaint town of Markleeville.

Culinary delights

87. Try the beans at Tahoe’s local coffee roasters; there’s more than you think.

88. Delight in the homemade pies at Donner Ski Ranch.

89. Enter your creation in the Salsa Showdown at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

90. Try our picks at TheTahoeWeekly.com for Tahoe’s Best Burgers.

91. Join a class and learn how to make your own cocktails at the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe or Resort at Squaw Creek.

92. Have a hankering for jerky? Try Tahoe Truckee Jerky’s local creations.

93. Go au naturel. Visit one of Tahoe’s natural food stores – New Moon in Tahoe City and Truckee, and Grass Roots in South Lake Tahoe.

94. Visit Tahoe’s only year-round farm shop at the Tahoe Food Hub in Alpine Meadows.

95. Try Tahoe kombucha from Folk Brewing or Nash Kombucha.

96. Enjoy dinner at Tahoe’s oldest restaurants: Bacchi’s (1932) or Pfeifer House (1939). You’ll have to wait until summer to enjoy Chamber’s Landing (early 1900s) or Swiss Lakewood (1925).

97. Take the gondola at Northstar for a mountaintop dinner experience.

98. Take a brew tour of the Tahoe Sierra; there’s about a dozen.

99. Better yet, get the inside scoop with Tahoe Brew Tours.

100. Wine more your style? Enjoy a wine tasting at Tahoe’s wine bars, including a few pour-your-own purveyors. They also can help you pick the perfect wine gift.