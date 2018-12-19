It’s time for Tahoe Weekly’s annual Ultimate Tahoe Winter Bucket List, and we’ve come up with 100 new things to tackle this winter. Start now to make the most of the season.
Looking for more? Try last year’s Ultimate Winter Bucket List
You’ll find links to resources on everything on our Bucket List if you go to the digital version of the story at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on Winter under the Out & About tab.
- Ski with an Olympian. Seriously. With Jonny Moseley at Squaw Valley.
- Take in the views at Crystal Ridge at Diamond Peak.
- Ski from the top of world at Squaw’s Palisades.
- Ride Boreal’s Pop Up Parks.
- Try out The Village terrain park at Diamond Peak.
- Make your own ski video.
- Enter it in Granite Chief’s Shreddit Showdown or the Kirkwood Deep Riders Awards.
- The Silver Belt Series returns. Enter all three – D-Money’s (Feb. 2), Banked Slalom (March 2) and Quad Crusher (April 9).
- Or, just try D’Money’s, it’s an on-mountain scavenger hunt. It doesn’t get much better.
- Enter Homewood’s new Community Cup Racing series.
- Ride the Aerial Tram at Squaw to commemorate its 50th anniversary.
- Take a guided mountain tour at Squaw Valley or Diamond Peak.
- Take part in National Winter Trail Days at local Nordic centers.
- Take a course for women, by women with programs at many local ski areas.
- Ski free on your birthday at Diamond Peak.
- Ski uphill, then down at the Hump Day Hump at Sugar Bowl.
- Bag the peaks – Judah, Lincoln, Disney & Crow’s Nest at the Quad Crusher Feb. 25.
- Enjoy the Johnsville Ski Races this winter.
- Then, sign up to race a longboard yourself.
- Cross-country ski at Plumas Eureka State Park.
- Take a UTV tour at Heavenly.
- Try ice dancing lessons at Truckee Ice Rink.
- Don’t miss disco tubing at Squaw Valley.
- Try the ski simulator at Heavenly.
- Climb Mt. Everest in virtual reality at the Incline Village Library.
- Take a sleigh ride at Sand Harbor State Park.
- Go dog sledding at Squaw Creek.
- Ride the Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster at Heavenly.
- Discover Tahoe’s public art – in roundabouts, in parks, at ski resorts.
- Search for chickadees & take in the views at Chickadee Ridge.
- Snowshoe Castle Peak.
- Take a moonlight snowshoe tour & enjoy dinner at Alpine Meadows.
- Try a snowbike at Northstar, Tahoe Donner or on local trails.
- Pick up a copy of “50 Best Snowshoe Trails around Lake Tahoe” and start exploring.
- Ride the new lifts: Snowbird at Tahoe Donner Cross Country and the California Cruiser at Boreal.
- Enjoy the stillness of a snowshoe trek to Pole Creek.
- Head to the slopes for the NASTAR National Championships at Squaw Valley from April 3 to 7.
- Snowshoe at Rabe Meadows.
- Host your own ski film showing. We have trailers for 37 of the season’s ski flicks at TheTahoeWeekly.com
- Listen to the “Mountain Storytelling” podcast from Tahoe’s Brendan Madigan.
- Volunteer for the Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count on Jan. 11.
- It’s a family affair at Kirkwood’s Banked Slalom Feb. 23 & 24.
- Enjoy Squaw’s fireworks every Saturday Jan. 5 to March 30.
- Ski at a family-owned ski resort – Donner Ski Ranch or Mt. Rose.
- Join a broom ball league in Truckee, Tahoe City or South Lake Tahoe.
- Explore Coldstream Canyon by ski or snowshoe.
- Think you’re the fastest skier? Test your mettle at Heavenly’s Gunbarrel 25.
- Snowmobile to the top of the mountain with guided tours available for every level.
- Book a night at the Loon Lake Chalet. Or, stop by Jan. 26 & 27 for the Open House.
- Spring Break in Tahoe. We promise you’ll enjoy it.
- SnowGlobe, WinterWonderGrass, Snowfest. There’s lots of fun festivals. Read the Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals guide at TheTahoeWeekly.com.
Back country bliss
52. Explore the back country.
53. Take a back-country class for beginners.
54. Explore Mount Judah’s back country.
55. Ride the Elephant’s Back on Carson Pass.
56. Go deep in Kirkwood’s back country.
57. Explore Huckleberry Canyon at Sierra-at-Tahoe.
58. It’s a classic. Jake’s Peak.
59. Greet the rising sun at Sunrise Bowl.
60. Explore the hidden chutes at Mt. Rose.
61. Ski the Lake Run at Sugar Bowl. You’ll need a guide.
62. Be avy savvy. Take an avalanche class.
63. Get your beacon & airbag. They will save your life.
Family Fun
64. Take in a magic show at The Loft.
65. Make homemade hot chocolate.
66. Make snow angels.
67. Practice making snowballs.
68. Have a good, old-fashioned snowball fight.
69. Use your skills at the Tahoe Donner Snowball Throwing Contest on March 31.
70. Join the fun at Soda Springs’ Snowball Festival.
71. Sled at historic Granlibakken.
72. Lift tickets too pricey? Sign up for the Ski Ducks program.
73. Try a Treetop Adventure Park. Yes, the ropes courses are open in the winter.
74. Enjoy the Mini Train Rides at Squaw until Dec. 23.
75. Take the kids to an indoor climbing wall. They’ll love it.
76. Spend the day at the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park – ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing & cap off the fun with hot chocolate.
77. Winterpalooza. Enjoy tubing, snowman building & more Jan. 26 at Tahoe Donner.
78. Join the Lego Club every Saturday at the Truckee Library.
79. Kids rule at Squaw’s Kid-O-Rama from Feb. 16 to 24.
80. Pack a picnic and spend the day at Tahoe Meadows – snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling & skiing.
81. Record snowflakes. Order a Stories in the Snow Citizen Science kit.
Head south
82. Cross-country ski at Hope Valley Outdoors.
83. Stay a night or two in a cabin at Sorenson’s. It’s magical.
84. Soak it in at Grover Hot Springs State Park.
85. Snowshoe to Grover Falls.
86. Explore the quaint town of Markleeville.
Culinary delights
87. Try the beans at Tahoe’s local coffee roasters; there’s more than you think.
88. Delight in the homemade pies at Donner Ski Ranch.
89. Enter your creation in the Salsa Showdown at Sierra-at-Tahoe.
90. Try our picks at TheTahoeWeekly.com for Tahoe’s Best Burgers.
91. Join a class and learn how to make your own cocktails at the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe or Resort at Squaw Creek.
92. Have a hankering for jerky? Try Tahoe Truckee Jerky’s local creations.
93. Go au naturel. Visit one of Tahoe’s natural food stores – New Moon in Tahoe City and Truckee, and Grass Roots in South Lake Tahoe.
94. Visit Tahoe’s only year-round farm shop at the Tahoe Food Hub in Alpine Meadows.
95. Try Tahoe kombucha from Folk Brewing or Nash Kombucha.
96. Enjoy dinner at Tahoe’s oldest restaurants: Bacchi’s (1932) or Pfeifer House (1939). You’ll have to wait until summer to enjoy Chamber’s Landing (early 1900s) or Swiss Lakewood (1925).
97. Take the gondola at Northstar for a mountaintop dinner experience.
98. Take a brew tour of the Tahoe Sierra; there’s about a dozen.
99. Better yet, get the inside scoop with Tahoe Brew Tours.
100. Wine more your style? Enjoy a wine tasting at Tahoe’s wine bars, including a few pour-your-own purveyors. They also can help you pick the perfect wine gift.