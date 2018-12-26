Torching up the slopes

Squaw Valley’s Merry Days & Holly Nights will introduce a new feat this season: an attempt at the world’s largest torchlight parade. All skiers and riders of all ages are welcome to join in the final lap of 2018 on New Year’s Eve.

Participants will light up the night sky with colorful LED torches as they thread down the 3.2-mile Mountain Run in an attempt to best 3,000 participants and break the record. The parade will take place weather and conditions permitting, starting at 5:45 p.m. at the top of the Gold Coast Funitel. All participants must register online in advance. | squawalpine.com