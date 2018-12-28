Squaw Valley Park open for snow play

Looking for a prime spot to build that perfect snowman or do a little snowshoeing? Placer County’s Squaw Valley Park in Olympic Valley is open during the winter season, offering a free snow play option for visitors and residents. The parking area will be plowed all season long for free and convenient parking.

For the experienced back-country enthusiast, the park offers access to a spur trail that leads up a steep ascent to the Western States Trail for back-country skiing and snowshoeing opportunities.

The Squaw Valley Trailhead and access to the Truckee River bike trail are also located at Squaw Valley Park, which connects the park to the Village at Squaw or Tahoe City with paved, multi-use trails. In a partnership with Squaw Valley Public Service District and Tahoe City Public Utility District, the paved trails will be plowed and open during the winter season.

Squaw Valley Park restrooms will be open to the public, too. The park opens 30 minutes before sunrise and closes 30 minutes after sunset. The playground and pickleball courts are currently closed and will reopen after the winter season.

Squaw Valley Park is located at the intersection of State Route 89 and Squaw Valley Road, near the 1960 Winter Olympics torches. | placer.ca.gov