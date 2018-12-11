South Lake Tahoe visitor center moves

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority’s (LTVA) South Shore visitor center has relocated to a central site at the Heavenly Village. The information headquarters, Explore Tahoe, will help familiarize guests with the area’s attractions, hidden gems and local lake knowledge in order for them to confidently and comfortably navigate the region.

Explore Tahoe is located at 4114 Lake Tahoe Blvd., the main artery through South Lake Tahoe. It’s next door to Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, the Heavenly Village and the Nevada state line. It is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Christmas Day, Dec. 25. LTVA continues to operate the visitor center at 169 State Route 50 in Stateline, Nev.

The new center features displays of the area’s geology, history, points of interest, a topographical relief map, films about Lake Tahoe and a children’s discovery center. An in-the-know staff is available to answer questions, provide insights and recommendations regarding activities, recreation, events, restaurants, wildlife and environmental topics.

“The access to this location will prove extremely convenient for our visitors,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, in a press release.

The facility is located next to a public transportation hub for visitors and residents using the Tahoe Transportation District bus system. Passes for the South Lake Tahoe area are available for purchase. | (800) 288-2463 or tahoesouth.com