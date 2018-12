Mike White will be signing his latest book, “50 of the Best Snowshoe Trails around Lake Tahoe,” on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. at Galena Creek Visitor Center in Reno, Nev.

The book, published by University of Nevada Press, offers snowshoers of all levels and experience a wide range of excursions. White pens his first piece for Tahoe Weekly is this edition on snowshoeing in Tahoe Meadows. | unevadapress.com