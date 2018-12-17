Plumas OSV open houses rescheduled

Two open houses have been rescheduled for the Plumas National Forest Over-snow Vehicle Use Designation Project. The new dates are Jan. 8 in Quincy at the Tulsa Scott Building in Plumas Sierra County Fairground and Jan. 10 in Oroville at the Southside Oroville Community Center. Both open houses will be from 4 to 6 p.m.

The comment period for the project has been extended until Jan. 24, 2019. Information, including the DEIS, maps and opportunities for comment, is available on the project Web site. | fs.usda.gov