New Year’s Eve parties & fireworks

Tahoe knows how to ring in the New Year with parties, late-night bashes, fun family celebrations and lots of fireworks shows. Tahoe Weekly has rounded up the best New Year’s Eve parties to enjoy, so get your tickets now. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to read about all of the of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Tahoe Sierra, Reno, Sparks, Carson City and beyond. Click on Event Calendar.

North Lake Tahoe & Truckee

Crystal Bay Casino | Celebrate New Year’s Eve with California Honeydrops and special guests Achilles Wheel, with an after party with Jelly Bread. | crystalbaycasino.com

Granlibakken | Spend a special Tahoe New Year with dinner, dancing and a champagne toast. Children will enjoy movies playing all night long and kid-friendly activities. A balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight will ring in the New Year. | granlibakken.com

Mt. Rose | Ski in 2019 with the New Year’s Eve Spectacular starting at 4:30 p.m. featuring a Snow Cat Parade, Ski Team Kids Torchlight Parade and fireworks show at 5:50 p.m. | skirose.com

Northstar | Ring in the New Year with the Fire & Ice celebration featuring live music, ice skating and roasting s’mores by the fire at Northstar. Enjoy a fireworks exhibition at 9 p.m. | northstarcalifornia.com

Olympic Village Lodge | High Fives Non-Profit Foundation presents High Five the Year at the Olympic Village Lodge. At midnight, amidst beats from outstanding DJs, all attendees can ring in the New Year with a champagne toast. | squawalpine.com

Ritz-Carlton | Manzanita at Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe will usher in the New Year with a menu of Dom Perignon cocktails and bottle options and music and dancing from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. | ritzcarlton.com

Squaw Valley | Ring in the New Year in style with free live music in The Village, fireworks at 7 p.m. and all-night parties. Enjoy the World’s Largest Torchlight Parade, a kids’ torchlight parade and more. | squawalpine.com

Tahoe Biltmore | Enter the Time Machine with SkiiTour, Morillo, All Good Funk Alliance, Friend. and The Rhino at the Tahoe Biltmore. It’s a costume New Year’s Eve celebration. Bust out your favorite throwback costumes and step out of time. | freshbakin.com

Tahoe Donner Downhill | Enjoy the Torchlight Parade for intermediate skiers and riders, ages 10 and older, who can ski or ride unassisted in the dark. Come early to secure a free spot in the parade. Signups are from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. with a chair loading time at 6:15 p.m. Fireworks show will follow. | tahoedonner.com

West Shore Café | Celebrate with a special New Year’s Eve menu, live music from Jeff Jones, party favors and champagne toasts. | westshorecafe.com

Za’s Lakefront | Ring in the New Year with live music from Ike & Martin, elegant appetizers and champagne toast. Come dressed to impress. | zaslakefront.com

South Lake Tahoe & beyond

Edgewood Tahoe | Harken back to old Hollywood and jazz clubs, at the elegant NYE Black & White Ball, which includes an eight-piece band, swanky lounge with cigar rolling and cognac tasting, five-course menu, midnight fireworks and champagne toast. | edgewoodtahoe.com

Hard Rock | Get ready to kiss 2018 goodbye at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe in Guitar Plaza a DJ starting at 9 p.m. and festivities continuing all night including a New Year’s Eve Show at Vinyl. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Heavenly Village | Join a Rockin’ NYE party and fireworks. The evening is packed with world-class music, games and the world’s only Gondola Ball Drop followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Entertainment includes an outdoor concert with local bands and DJs, as well as Mark McGrath and Sugar Ray. | skiheavenly.com

Kirkwood | Ring in the New Year with an evening of fun with the Kirkwood Torchlight Parade followed by a spectacular fireworks display viewable from the Village Plaza at 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, a bonfire, 80s-themed after part at The Cornice and a free toast at 9 p.m. | kirkwood.com

The Loft | The “Magic Fusion” show features mind-bending tricks of master magicians and guest DJs spinning music until 2 a.m. with hors d’oeuvres, hosted bar, party favors and free champagne.| thelofttahoe.com

Markleeville | Enjoy a free, community family celebration at Turtle Rock Pak with a pizza, games, a sing-along and more from 6 p.m. to midnight. Bring a dish to share. | alpinecounty.com

MontBleu Resort Casino | Celebrate New Year’s Eve inside MontBleu and enjoy an all-access pass to two parties in Opal Ultra Lounge and the Showroom. There will be go-go dancers, bands, DJs and more. | montbleuresort.com

“M.S. Dixie II” | Celebrate on the lake, aboard the “M.S. Dixie II “with fine dining, live music and special celebrations. | zephyrcove.com

South Lake Brewing Company | Start the New Year off with the Winter White Out part starting at 8 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite Winter White outfit, whether that means wearing all white, dressed in your best après ski wear or shine like a diamond. Enjoy a costume contest, DJ Redbull, taco bar, dancing and more. | southlakebeer.com

Fireworks

5:50 p.m. | Mt. Rose

6:30 p.m. | Tahoe Donner Downhill

7 p.m. | Squaw Valley

9 p.m. | Kirkwood Village

9 p.m. | Heavenly Village

9 p.m. | Northstar Village

Midnight | Edgewood Tahoe

Midnight | Downtown Reno

Bus & Shuttles

North Lake Tahoe & Truckee | laketahoetransit.com

South Lake Tahoe | tahoetransportation.org