Merry Wonderland family fun

Kids can take free rides on the mini-rail Polar Express around the Ice Garden at Squaw Valley’s Merry Wonderland at Olympic Village Lodge. These train rides, available from 2 to 5 p.m. from Dec. 20 to 23, are a special tribute to the region’s history and the influence of the railroad that made life and industry in the Sierra possible. The Truckee-Donner Rail Society has constructed a mini-rail Polar Express around the Ice Garden for free rides to guests of all ages.

On Dec. 23 and 24, there will be special appearances by Santa and carving demonstrations in the Ice Garden from 2 to 4 p.m. Watch as professional ice carvers reveal the magic entrapped in ice and snow: penguins, stars and more. The events are free. | squawalpine.com