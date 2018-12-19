Make a ski video for Shreddit Showdown

It’s time to start filming to enter for Granite Chief’s 6th annual Shreddit Showdown ski movie contest.

Filmmakers have all season to gather his or her squad and hit the slopes, park or head into the back country to film their best shots and produce a winning 3-minute ski movie edit. The top three finalists of each age group get to sit back and watch their edit while the theater hoots and hollers in excitement during the awards ceremony and red carpet premier at Tahoe Art Haus (date TBD). Submissions will be accepted starting in March.

There are three categories: adult 18 and older; teen 13 to 17; and grom, 12 years old and younger. All entries must have skiing as the central theme and storyline and must not exceed 3 minutes in length. Awards will be given in each category along with a People’s Choice award. Complete contest details are available online. | granitechief.com