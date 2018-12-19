Local watercolorist on exhibit

View a dozen watercolor paintings by local artist Ronnie Rector through Dec. 31 at the Kings Beach Library.

Rector is a watercolor artist living on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. She started painting in October 2008 after signing her Girl Scout troop up for a watercolor workshop. She had so much fun she decided to sign up for the adult workshop. She joined a Reno watercolor group in 2009 in order to learn from internationally recognized artists such as Charles Reid, John Salminen, Michael Reardon and Gerald Brommer.

Rector’s work has won several awards, been juried into national and international exhibits and recently published in “SPLASH 18, The Best of Watercolors.” She also enjoys teaching painting technique at regional venues. | placer.ca.gov