Life-sized gingerbread Santa on display

Santa Claus is coming to town — and this year he’s made of gingerbread and candy. To celebrate the holidays, pastry crafters at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe spent six days building a gingerbread wagon and Santa Claus made entirely of treats — and it’s all edible. The incredible, edible display is in the lobby in front of Cutthroat’s Saloon. | hyatt.com
Below is a list of all the sweet ingredients that were used to make this festive decoration:
Gingerbread wagon
75 pounds gingerbread
120 pounds of royal icing
110 Hershey chocolate bars
63 pounds of candy
24 pounds of mini marshmallows
Santa Claus
34 pounds of Rice Krispy Treats
20 pounds of rolled fondant
6 pounds of royal icing