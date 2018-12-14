Life-sized gingerbread Santa on display

Santa Claus is coming to town — and this year he’s made of gingerbread and candy. To celebrate the holidays, pastry crafters at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe spent six days building a gingerbread wagon and Santa Claus made entirely of treats — and it’s all edible. The incredible, edible display is in the lobby in front of Cutthroat’s Saloon. | hyatt.com

Below is a list of all the sweet ingredients that were used to make this festive decoration:

Gingerbread wagon

75 pounds gingerbread

120 pounds of royal icing

110 Hershey chocolate bars

63 pounds of candy

24 pounds of mini marshmallows

Santa Claus

34 pounds of Rice Krispy Treats

20 pounds of rolled fondant

6 pounds of royal icing