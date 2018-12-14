Join Donor Party for Tahoe Nonprofits

Alpenglow Sports Donor Party, which consists of 15 private donors, has given $106,250 throughout the year to local nonprofits. For each Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series, which draws 500 to 800 attendees each show and averages around $10,000 in fundraising through raffles and donations, the Donor Party pledges another $30,000 per show.

According to Alpenglow Sports owner Brendan Madigan, this is just the beginning: “We think it’s possible to grow this to raise $1 million per year for charities,” he recently told OutdoorRetailer.com.

It’s essential to Madigan that the speaker series remain free of charge and that it leverage on the wide range of people who love Tahoe, the wild and public lands.

“Alpenglow has customers who have shopped with us for nearly as long as I’ve been alive and whether you are a new ski bum recently transplanted from Vermont, a tourist from the Midwest or a Bay Area CEO, we feel that our customers have played a massive role in contributing to our 39-year-old DNA,” he said in the story (outdoorretailer.com). “Accordingly, we feel a tremendous loyalty to give back and do the right thing by those who have supported us.”

The Winter Speaker Series features five adventure athletes from November to February each winter at Olympic Village Lodge. The proceeds from each talk benefits one nonprofit, including Sierra Avalanche Center, Adventure Risk Challenge, Protect Our Winters and Achieve Tahoe.

The next events will feature Emily Harrington and Michelle Parker and benefit Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe on Jan. 3, 2019.

Visit alpenglowsports.com for a full schedule. Visit outdoorretailer.com to read the complete story.