High Sierra Music Festival announces lineup

High Sierra Music Festival will return from July 4 to 7 in Quincy for the 29th consecutive year. Priding itself on a diverse musical lineup, intimate artist play shops and legendary sit-ins and surprises throughout the weekend, High Sierra remains the live-music fan mainstay.

The festival planners have announced the first batch of artists on its 2019 lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, Jim James, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Galactic, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Marcus King Band, ALO, The Polish Ambassador, The Nth Power, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Cris Jacobs Band, Cha Wa and Ron Artis II & The Truth. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

Festivalgoers spend every day celebrating old traditions, as well as forging new ones. Craft brews and artisanal cocktails and cuisine to satisfy any appetite can be found around the clock and kids can watch daily parades, play in the Family Village and the community swimming pool. On-site yoga, Pilates and guided meditations provide a nonmusical lift for the body, mind and spirit. High Sierra Music Festival takes place in the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds.

Four-day passes at early-bird prices are in effect until Jan. 8, 2019, while supplies last. All tickets will be available starting Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. | highsierramusic.com