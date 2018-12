Join the fun with friends and family in the heart of the Village at Northstar California on Friday Fun Nights from Dec. 28 to April 5, 2019. Disco lights surround the ice-skating rink while DJs pump up the jams. There is complimentary face painting; enjoy hot chocolates at the Overlook Bar’s new hot chocolate bar. Parents and guests age 21 and older can order cocktails in the cabanas overlooking the rink. | northstarcalifornia.com