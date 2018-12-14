Free Truckee holiday shuttles

During one of the most festive times of the year, visitors and locals alike can reduce congestion by leaving the car behind and forget about traffic and parking hassles, using the free shuttle service connecting Truckee neighborhoods, Squaw Valley ski resort and Northstar California from Dec. 26 to 31.

Truckee neighborhood shuttles will be providing service to and from downtown Truckee between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. daily. The neighborhood shuttles will service: Donner Lake, Sierra Meadows, Brockway, Gateway, Deerfield, West River Street, Prosser, Tahoe Donner and Glenshire.

Connections between the neighborhood and resort shuttles can be made in at the Truckee Train Depot. Nightly resort shuttles will be providing service to and from downtown Truckee, Squaw Valley and Northstar between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. daily.

Connections between holiday shuttle routes and TART’s free night service can be made nightly in Olympic Valley and Northstar. For schedules and information, visit tahoetruckeetransit.com.