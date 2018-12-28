Favorite Tahoe snowshoe outings

Snowshoeing is a great activity for every age and ability, and it’s almost as easy as walking. Most local outfitters rent snowshoes for kids and adults, and many local guided snowshoe treks are offered through the season. But you don’t need a guide to explore the beauty of a Tahoe winter’s day. Here’s some of our favorite snowshoe treks to enjoy.

BUCKET LIST

#36, #85

Blackwood Canyon | For 2 nearly level miles, follow the road to Barker Pass to where it crosses Blackwood Creek. Ready for more? Climb the steeper portion of the road toward Barker Pass at 7 miles from the trailhead. Views of Twin Peaks and Blackwood Canyon abound. The road is heavily used by snowmobiles, so expect to see them, and appreciate the packed snow they provide. A Sno-Park lot is located at the bottom of Blackwood Canyon Road, 4.4 miles south of Tahoe City on Highway 89, just across the highway from Lake Tahoe. Parking here requires a Sno-Park permit.

READ MORE:

Mike White on the winter fun at Tahoe Meadows

Donner Lake | Take a magical snowshoe trek through Donner Memorial State Park, following the Lakeside Interpretive Trail that meanders past Donner Creek, through forest and along the shorelines of Donner Lake with expansive views of Donner Ridge. There is a parking fee.

Grover Falls & Hot Springs | Grover Hot Springs is the perfect place to rejuvenate. The 533-acre state park is situated in an alpine meadow of snowmen and sagebrush flanked by snowy Sierra peaks that stretch to more than 10,000 feet.

Trek to the frozen wonders at Grover Falls, about 3 miles from the hot springs. This is an easy to moderate hike that can be done with children. The trail and creek meander through Hot Springs Valley and slowly gains elevation. You should reach the partially frozen falls within an hour. At noon, the sun peaks over the eastern Sierra and lights the icy falls.

READ MORE:

Enjoy guided snowshoe treks. Read the Event Calendar in this edition or online

Page Meadows | One of the easiest places to go snowshoeing is Page Meadows, especially on a full moon night. The series of open meadows are located just a short distance from where you park at the end of Silver Tip Drive in Talmont Estates. (Drive 2.5 miles south of Tahoe City on Highway 89, then drive 1 mile through the development via a steep road to parking). Walk westward from the parking lot along the old road as it winds for about 100 yards, then make your way to the first meadow. Tromp through four meadows while enjoying the moon and stars.

Pole Creek | The gentle-to-moderate ascent through the forest offers a beautiful stillness. There are many options on this trail for all types of outdoor enthusiasts. It’s a 2-mile journey up to Pole Creek where you can turn around and head back. Depending on your cadence, it will take about an hour or so. The Pole Creek trail is on Highway 89 7 miles south of Truckee or 2.5 miles north of Squaw Valley Road.

READ MORE:

Explore more snowshoe adventures. Click on Winter under the Out & About Tab

Tahoe Donner | There’s a little-known trail in the Tahoe National Forest with a lovely snowshoe hike amidst the Jeffrey Pines that hosts beautiful views of Donner Lake and Tinker Knob in a 3-mile roundtrip. Keep left when the trail forks to reach the amazing views. The trail starts at Ski Slope Way and Bermgarten just off Northwoods Boulevard in Tahoe Donner. There is room to park at the U.S. Forest Service gate (do not block the gate).

Tahoe Meadows | Perhaps the North Tahoe areas most popular spot to snowshoe, Tahoe Meadows gives something for everyone. Read the feature in this edition or at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

For more information on where to purchase a Sno-Park permit, visit ohv.parks.ca.gov.