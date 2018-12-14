Discounted lift tickets support Tahoe SAFE Alliance fundraiser

Tahoe SAFE Alliance’s annual Ski Days Fundraiser is back. Vail Resorts and Northstar California have donated all-day lift tickets good from now until April 2019 through an EpicPromise grant. Proceeds from the purchase of a ticket support therapy and counseling for children affected by family violence in North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Tickets are $129, saving skiers up to 30 percent on same-day, single-ticket resort fees.

Tickets are valid at any domestic Vail-operated ski resort, including Northstar, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort in the Tahoe region. Other ski resorts in the U.S. include Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone, Park City, Afton Alp, Mt. Brighton and Wilmot.

No restrictions or blackout dates apply; participants can ski on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Presidents’ Day or Martin Luther King Day. Please allow 48 hours for processing; the purchase of a ticket is considered a donation and no refunds will be issued. | (775) 298-0010, tahoesafealliance.org