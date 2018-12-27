December 27, 2018-January 9, 2019 | Tahoe welcomes 2019

The Tahoe Sierra is one of the best places to celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new year. Along with all of the New Year’s Eve music and parities (and there’s a lot of them), there’s also many family friendly parties, torchlight parades at Tahoe Donner and Squaw Valley (going for the world record this year) and seven fireworks celebrations.

We’ve got the 2019 celebrations covered from our roundup of the some of the best New Year’s Eve celebrations in The Music Scene to “New Year’s Day Foods for Fortune, Luck & Longevity” in Local Flavor. And, our long-time astrologist Michael O’Conner offers his Horoscope for 2019 in this edition.

This is the last edition for 2018, which always brings with it our annual Nordic Ski Guide. With 18 local cross-country and snowshoe ski centers in the Tahoe Sierra, there’s an abundance of offerings for every level of skier, classic or skate, snowshoeing, fat tire biking and lots of family fun.

Happy New Year.