December 20-26, 2018 | Christmas in Tahoe

By
Katherine Hill
-
Santa Claus has come to town and he’s hitting the slopes (including at Squaw Valley as he rides the Aerial Tram to get in a few runs as seen on our cover) and the sled hills as he makes stops all around the Tahoe Sierra this holiday season. Find out where you can find Santa in this edition or at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Events Calendar. Photography courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The Christmas holiday season is the traditional kickoff to ski season in the Tahoe Sierra, but thanks to early season snowstorms and lots of great on-mountain snowmaking at most local resorts, the lifts have been turning for weeks (and more than a month for some). The cross-country areas are also opening, with most enjoying great early season conditions, as well, making for great skiing for the holidays.

When you’re done for the day at the ski resorts or looking for something else to do while you’re enjoying our beautiful community, read our annual “Ultimate Tahoe Winter Bucket List.” We’ve put together a new list of 100 things to enjoy this winter. Some you’ll have to do during the holidays, or you’ll miss out, while others you’ll need to grab your tickets soon before they sell out. Have other items on your winter bucket list? Share them with us and we’ll add them to next year’s bucket list; e-mail editor@tahoethisweek.com.

Travel into the back country and into out-of-bounds areas at local ski areas is on the rise, so are the avalanche classes and clinics being offered in the Tahoe Sierra. We urge anyone that travels into the back country from snowmobilers to back-country skiers to take an avalanche course and be sure to have all of the necessary gear (Bucket List #62 & #63). Writer Sean McAlindin looks at some of the local courses in this edition’s “Avalanche skills essential for back-country users.”

Be sure to check out our Events Calendar and the Family Fun section for lots of great events featuring Ol’ Saint Nick throughout the Tahoe Sierra in this edition (and lots more at TheTahoeWeekly.com).

Happy Holidays.

 

Katherine Hill
Katherine Hill
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She currently serves as the President of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR