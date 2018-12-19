December 20-26, 2018 | Christmas in Tahoe

The Christmas holiday season is the traditional kickoff to ski season in the Tahoe Sierra, but thanks to early season snowstorms and lots of great on-mountain snowmaking at most local resorts, the lifts have been turning for weeks (and more than a month for some). The cross-country areas are also opening, with most enjoying great early season conditions, as well, making for great skiing for the holidays.

When you’re done for the day at the ski resorts or looking for something else to do while you’re enjoying our beautiful community, read our annual “Ultimate Tahoe Winter Bucket List.” We’ve put together a new list of 100 things to enjoy this winter. Some you’ll have to do during the holidays, or you’ll miss out, while others you’ll need to grab your tickets soon before they sell out. Have other items on your winter bucket list? Share them with us and we’ll add them to next year’s bucket list; e-mail editor@tahoethisweek.com.

Travel into the back country and into out-of-bounds areas at local ski areas is on the rise, so are the avalanche classes and clinics being offered in the Tahoe Sierra. We urge anyone that travels into the back country from snowmobilers to back-country skiers to take an avalanche course and be sure to have all of the necessary gear (Bucket List #62 & #63). Writer Sean McAlindin looks at some of the local courses in this edition’s “Avalanche skills essential for back-country users.”

Be sure to check out our Events Calendar and the Family Fun section for lots of great events featuring Ol’ Saint Nick throughout the Tahoe Sierra in this edition (and lots more at TheTahoeWeekly.com).

Happy Holidays.