Carvin’s work featured in exhibit

Artist, author and Tahoe Weekly cartoonist Geolyn Carvin will have five of her illustrations from her recent book “On the Trail with Boots McFarland: Volume 1” featured in the Wild and Scenic Film Festival Art Exhibition at Broad Street Bistro in Nevada City in January. Her cartoons appear in the print edition of Tahoe Weekly.

The book is a collection of hiking/backpacking comics interspersed with entries from Carvin’s Pacific Crest Trail journal. “On the Trail with Boots McFarland” is available at The Back Country in Truckee and at amazon.com. | bootsmcfarland.com