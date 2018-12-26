Art that soars

Walk into the Truckee Tahoe Airport’s main terminal building to view the captivating, eclectic and inspiring artwork hanging on its walls. Art At The Airport, a program now in its fifth year, features local and regional artists. The current exhibit, which will run until Jan. 22, 2019, features John Echols, Abigail Gallup and Morgan Levay. | truckeetahoeairport.com

John Echols is a longtime Truckee resident and has been involved in photography for more than 50 years as a photojournalist, photography instructor and artist. He works in large-format black and white, digital color and photographic oil printing. He approaches photography by recording his reactions to light and design more than to a specific subject, striving to reduce the complexity of a moment into a simpler image and design. | johnechols.zenfolio.com

Abigail Gallup moved to Tahoe to snowboard and ended up settling here, raising a family and pursuing her art. She received her bachelor’s degree in fine art practice from University of California, Berkeley and primarily paints with water-based mediums and acrylic. Her creative spirit was nurtured from childhood by her grandmother and she prefers to work in series using bold color, simple composition and dramatic lines as a unifying theme. | whynotbuyart.com.

Morgan Levay was born and raised in the Bay Area and has lived throughout the Sierra for the past decade. The daughter of a passionate designer, she has been creating and crafting since her earliest memories. Her art is inspired by rugged terrain, marble and sliced gemstones. Using resin, acrylic, gold dust and glitter she creates textured and high-gloss images on canvas, letting her passion and enthusiasm for the process guide her work. | mantrahandmadetreasures.com