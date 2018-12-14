Amgen Tour of California returns to South Lake Tahoe

The 14th annual Amgen Tour of California will return to South Lake Tahoe in the spring for the fifth time. The Men’s Race Stage 2 will run from Rancho Cordova with a finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort on May 13, 2019.

The world’s best male cyclists will contest more than 750 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Sacramento to Pasadena, for seven stages in seven days from May 12 to 18, 2019. This year’s course will highlight the distinct beauty of Northern, Central and Southern California. The 2019 host cities feature the return of town favorites such as South Lake Tahoe, long-time veterans Sacramento and Pasadena and first-timer Rancho Cordova.

The annual Amgen Tour of California events carry the distinction of being the only U.S. races on the calendar of Union Cycliste Internationale and have helped launch some of today’s star cyclists while continuing to attract the best competitors and teams in the world. With seven new courses between them, the event’s legacy as an international platform for both men’s and women’s racing will hold special significance this year as Olympic hopefuls gear up for Tokyo 2020.

“Tahoe South and our partners look forward to showcasing our home as a leading cycling destination to a worldwide audience of recreational enthusiasts through these cycling stars,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, in a press release. “These elite athletes serve as an inspiration to our community, schools, amateur athletes and future Olympians.” | amgentourofcalifornia.com

2019 Race Schedule

Amgen Tour of California, Men’s Race

May 12 | Stage 1 | Sacramento

May 13 | Stage 2 | Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe

May 14 | Stage 3 | Laguna Seca to Morro Bay

May 15 | Stage 4 | San Jose

May 16 | Stage 5 | Pismo Beach to Ventura

May 17 | Stage 6 | Ontario to Mount Baldy

May 18 | Stage 7 | Santa Clarita to Pasadena