WinterWonderGrass announces 2019 lineup

WinterWonderGrass returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with headliners Greensky Bluegrass, Trampled by Turtles, Leftover Salmon and Sam Bush Band March 29 to 31.The 5th annual festival at Squaw Valley will feature more than 20 bluegrass and roots artists on three heated indoor stages and one outdoor main stage.

To celebrate the kick-off of the WonderGrass season there will be two pop-up Caravan to WonderGrass events featuring Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon) and Silas Herman at Alibi Brewing Public House in Truckee on Oct. 10 and at the Stone House in Nevada City on Oct. 11.

Presented by Ikon Pass, these free events will feature live music, festival ticket and merchandise giveaways, and specials on beer and cider.

“From the moment we arrived in Tahoe, we felt the magnetism of this special piece of earth. The alchemy was abundantly clear in the way that bluegrass, the High Sierra, Lake Tahoe, spirited locals and an amphitheater of trees would create magic. It’s an absolute honor to celebrate five years in Squaw Valley and we look forward to turning it up just a notch in honor of this special gathering” said Scotty Stoughton, founder at WinterWonderGrass, in a press release.

In addition to the aforementioned, the WinterWonderGrass Tahoe music lineup includes ALO, Fruition, Billy Strings, the Travelin’ McCourys, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Dead Winter Carpenters, Jeff Austin Band, Lindsay Lou, Upstate, Driftwood, Pickin’ on the Dead and Pixie and the Partygrass Boys. Additional artists include: Vince and Silas Herman, One Grass, Two Grass, Bridget Law and Friends, Jenni and Jesse Dunn with Local Company and the Jack Cloonan Band. Artists at large include Andy Thorn & Tyler Grant.

Enhancing the music will be tastings of California local brews, ciders and eats, the pristine Sierra Nevada setting and an unparalleled winter festival community.

Three-day general admission tickets start at $179 and VIP three-day tickets start at $329 for a limited time. Select two-mountain tickets, Coast-to-Coast (all three resorts) and single/two-day tickets are available for purchase as well. All three-day festival tickets include a reusable commemorative festival mug. Additional information can be found at www.winterwondergrass.com.

COAST-TO-COAST

New to WinterWonderGrass this year is a true “back to our roots” caravan package, allowing fans to maximize the festival experience across each of the three Ikon Pass locations of Stratton, Steamboat and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. The Coast-to-Coast ticket, available only until Oct. 31 is $449 for general admission and $879 for VIP.

SUSTAINABILITY

WinterWonderGrass is committed to leaving host communities in better shape than we found them. The festival works closely with organizations that allow it to thrive in that capacity. Waste-Free Earth is a full-service sustainability company that partners with WinterWonderGrass and offers a broad range of services, including sustainability direction for events.

“We pride ourselves on being free of single-use and plastics as much as possible, serving food and drinks only on reusable or 100 percent compostable flatware, and we educate attendees on how to identify compostable, recyclable and landfill items. Because of all of this effort, on average we divert 80 to 90 percent of our waste to recycling rather than landfills each year,” said Waste-Free Earth Founder and WinterWonderGrass Director of Sustainability Marina McCoy in a press release.