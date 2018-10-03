Unseen: Anne Brigman Art Hike

Join artists, musicians, dancers and poets on Donner Summit on Oct. 6 for this unforgettable 2-mile art hike organized by Trails & Vistas, held in conjunction with the Nevada Museum of Art’s exhibit on Anne Brigman. The art hike includes multiple art stops inspired by Brigman’s photographs and experiences in the Sierra. Read about the exhibit at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

All art hikes last 2 to 2½ hours and leave from Donner Ski Ranch Lodge every 30 minutes from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Registration is required and space is limited.

The hike is led by a trail guide along a dirt and stone single-track trail, rated easy to moderate with some inclines and uneven trail surfaces. No pets. | Tickets nevadaart.org