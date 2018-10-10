Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals Fall 2018 edition | Oct. 11-Dec. 15

Culinary Delights.

Reno Bites

Until Oct. 21 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

This event in its seventh year celebrates Reno’s eminent foodie scene and invites guests to sample the variety of restaurants popping up in The Biggest Little City. There’s a Midtown Walkabite on Oct. 11 and a Chef Showdown on Oct. 20. | renobitesweek.com

Wine Walk at the Carson Mall

Oct. 13, Nov. 10 & Dec. 8 | Carson Mall | Carson City, Nev.

Come sip and shop at the Carson Mall on the second Saturday of the month from 2 to 6 p.m. | Carson Mall on Facebook

Southern Fare on the Square

Oct. 13-14 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

Enjoy down-home cookin’, music and Southern hospitality all weekend. Featuring live brass, Zydeco and Southern rock bands; fun crafts and favorite Southern food dishes. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Toast of the Canyon Wine Train

Oct. 14 | Carson City

Relax on a train ride down the Carson River Canyon at 5 p.m. Snack on hors d’oeuvres with a glass of white wine, and enjoy beautiful river views. Special guests include Civil War volunteer John Tyson. | vtrailway.com

Cadillac Ball

Oct. 19 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Rotary Club of Truckee presents the 40th annual Cadillac Ball. The theme is Back in Black; come in your Tahoe black tie finest. The night features music by Wonderbread 5, a gourmet buffet dinner, a silent auction, a costume contest for cash and a grand prize raffle. | cadillacball.com

Carson City Beer Crawl

Oct. 20 | Carson City

Crawl to downtown Carson City bars from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring your Crawl mug from a previous crawl and save. | Facebook

Wine Walk

Oct. 20, Nov. 17 & Dec. 15 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org

Grand Sierra Beer & Chili Festival

Oct. 20-21 | Grand Sierra Resort and Casino | Reno, Nev.

With the autumn chill beginning to settle into the air, nothing says fall quite like a hot bowl of chili. Admission is free; gates open from 1 to 5 p.m. Check out the live music and vendors, buy some chili and other cool stuff or get a pass for unlimited beer tasting. | grandsierraresort.com

Battleborn Beerfest & Chili Cook-off

Oct. 26 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

Enjoy a beer festival and tasty chili cook-off at The Chateau from 4 to 8 p.m. to benefit youth education and Boys & Girls Club North Lake Tahoe. Enjoy craft beer tasting and Country Western music and line dancing lessons. | battlebornbeerfest.com

South Lake Tahoe Food & Wine Festival

Oct. 26-28 | Harrah’s and Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

The ninth annual South Lake Tahoe Food & Wine Festival features a Masquerade weekend of food, fine wine and high spirits with dinners, concerts, parties and more. | caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe

Reno Beer Crawl

Oct. 27, Nov. 24 | The Library Tap House | Reno, Nev.

Attendees can sample domestic, nationally recognized and locally distributed craft beers across 15 different locations. This self-guided event is every fourth Saturday of the month. | renobeercrawl.com

Barrels & Bites

Nov. 2 | Peppermill Resort Hotel | Reno, Nev.

Barrels & Bites to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is a food, wine, beer and wine connoisseurs delight. Attendees can sample more than 100 wines, fine beers, specialty cocktails and themed cuisine. | barrelsandbites.com

Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival

Nov. 2 | Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

Denim & Diamonds is the theme of the annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival. Enjoy sampling chocolate from local chefs paired with regional wines from Northern California. The event benefits Tahoe SAFE Alliance. | tahoechocolatefestival.org

Chefs Gone Wild

Nov. 3 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center

Enjoy the creations of local chefs featuring exotic meats to benefit culinary student scholarships. | eventbrite.com

Downtown Wine Walk

Nov. 3 & Dec. 1 | Carson City, Nev.

Take pleasure in a stroll through historic downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com

Passport to Dining

Nov. 8 | Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Get your passport to 35 tasting stations from restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and distilleries. A raffle and a silent auction showcase Northern California getaway packages and many valuable items. | northtahoebusiness.org

An Evening of Food, Wine & Beer Tasting

Nov. 9 | MontBleu Casino Resort | Stateline, Nev.

Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe hosts this annual event to raise money for projects, grants and scholarships. Attendees sip wines from Northern California’s top wineries and sample delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts from local restaurants. | sislt.org

Gears & Beers

Nov. 10 | National Automobile Museum | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate a love for beer and automobiles during a one-of-a-kind event from 1 to 6 p.m. Sample craft beer from local brewers, wander through picturesque street scenes and enjoy more than 200 cars on display. Proceeds help to preserve and maintain the National Automobile Museum. | nationalautomobilemuseum.org

An Elegant Affair

Nov. 16 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

Celebrate an elegant evening of tasty bites, fine wines and elegant attire to benefit North Tahoe Boosters from 6:30 to 9 p.m. | northtahoeboosters.org

Chemistry of the Cocktail

Nov. 16 | The Discovery | Reno, Nev.

Prepare for an exploration of the science behind the cocktails. | nvdm.org

Onesie Crawl

Nov. 17 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Crawl Reno hosts its ever-popular bar crawls through downtown Reno from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. with the Onesie Crawl. | crawlreno.com

Live Music

Carson Valley POPS Autumn Concert

Oct. 13 | CVIC Hall | Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will delight young and old with a lineup of musical selections. The concert starts at 7 p.m. | cvpops.org

Reno Chamber Orchestra

Oct. 13-14 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Donato Cabrera, music director of the California Symphony and Las Vegas Philharmonic, returns to guest conduct a program based on the concept of synesthesia. Pianist Elizabeth Phillips, the winner of the RCO’s annual College Concerto Competition, is featured. | renochamberorchestra.org

Apex Concerts

Oct. 18 & Nov. 10 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

UNR’s chamber music series continues with the works of Frank Schubert on Oct. 18 and Shakespeare & Goethe on Nov. 10. | events.unr.edu

Celtic Music Series

Oct. 20 & Nov. 17 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City celebrates Celtic Music in a series starting Oct. 20 with Cooking With Turf and continues into 2019 with concert dates on Nov. 17, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 15, April 20 and in May TBA. | breweryarts.org

Harmonica Gala

Oct. 21 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will open its 35th season with a Harmonica Gala concert, featuring guest harmonica soloists Jiayi He and Tom Stryker. | ccsymphony.com

Hangtown Music Festival

Oct. 25-28 | El Dorado County Fairgrounds | Placerville

The eighth annual Hangtown Music Festival includes the host band Railroad Earth plus Trampled by Turtles, Karl Denison’s Tiny Universe, The Infamous Stringdusters and more. Expect food and drink vendors, a kids’ zone and camping. | hangtownfestival.com

Classix Series: Captivating Characters

Nov. 3 & 4 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Phil welcomes violinist extraordinaire Rachel Barton Pine for the emotional sincerity and lyrical beauty of Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1. The program opens with the fanfare of Roman Carnival by Hector Berlioz. | renophil.com

Veteran’s Day Salute

Nov. 5 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Wind Symphony pays special tribute to the veterans of the armed forces. Radio personality Ross Mitchell will emcee. Featured selections include Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Little Fugue in G Minor,” Claude T. Smith’s “Eternal Father Strong to Save” and a narration of the Gettysburg Address. | renowindsymphony.com

Off Beat Music Festival

Nov. 8-10 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Reno’s Off Beat Music Festival features unknown, unheralded bands, as well as local favorites. Check out Blitzen Trapper, Holy Wave, Haunted Summer, Death Valley Girls, Mojo Green and many more at restaurants, art galleries, theaters and shops. | offbeatreno.com

Performing Arts Series

Nov. 6 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

The University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts presents its Performing Arts Series featuring Nobuntu, Zimbabwean a cappella quintet, on Nov. 6. Other performances include Cantus vocal ensemble on Feb. 5, Danú, traditional Irish ensemble, on March 5 and Walter Smith III, jazz saxophonist and composer, on April 25. | unr.edu

Winterfest Concert

Nov. 17 | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe

The Winterfest features the Oakland Jazz Choir with holiday and other popular selections. | valhallatahoe.showare.com

Reno Chamber Orchestra

Nov. 17 & 18 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

For the first time in RCO history, the orchestra will perform without a conductor, in the style of the late 18th and early 19th Centuries. Among the highlights of the program are Mozart’s dramatic Symphony No. 25 and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, with RCO concertmaster Ruth Lenz as soloist. | renochamberorchestra.org

Performing Arts

“Maytag Virgin”

Until Oct. 14 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This play follows Alabama school teacher Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key, over the year following the tragic death of Lizzy’s husband. The play explores the ideas of inertia and self-enlightenment and the bridge between the two. | rattheatre.org

“The Book of Mormon”

Until Oct. 14 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This sensational musical has received stunning reviews from The New York Times, The Washington Post and Entertainment Weekly among many other critics. A nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical from the creators of “South Park,” you’re sure to have a spectacular afternoon full of laughs and acclaimed entertainment. | pioneercenter.com

“Cirque Paris”

Until Nov. 11 | Eldorado Casino | Reno, Nev.

Featuring an award-winning acrobatic cast including many former stars of “Cirque Du Soleil,” and set around a custom, fully functioning speakeasy-style bar, “Cirque Paris” is an astounding and spell-binding once-in-a-lifetime spectacular. | eldoradoreno.com

“Young Frankenstein”

Oct. 11-Nov. 3 | Good Luck Macbeth Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced Fronk-en-steen) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. | goodluckmacbeth.org

“Steel Magnolias”

Oct. 11-14 | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe

Fall in love with the kind-hearted group of gossipy Southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Alternating between hilarious and touching, the play reveals the ultimate strength and purposefulness of sisterhood. The all-star local cast is directed by Mark Williams. | valhallatahoe.com

Fall 10-Minute Play Festival

Oct. 12-13 | Community Art Center | Truckee

This wonderful program of 13 published and original short plays showcases local playwrights and multiple directors. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“A Murder of Crows”

Oct. 12-21 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Reno Little Theater’s Theater For Young Audiences show this season is a retelling of the Hansel and Gretel fairy tale. A chorus of actors take you on a dark journey, where two children are navigating fear and abandonment. The tale is spun by the squawking murder of crows observing the events that unfold in the dark forest. | renolittletheater.org

“All in the Timing”

Oct. 12-21 | UNR Church Fine Arts | Reno, Nev.

Featuring six diverse but equally hysterical one-act comedies, “All in the Timing” is a witty, romantic, absurd, existentially minded evening of theater. | unr.edu/theatre-dance

“Bell, Book & Candle”

Oct. 12-27 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

“Book, Bell & Candle” is a bewitching comedy stirred with a wicked potion of love, written by John Van Druten and directed by Mary Bennett. | bruka.org

The Ghost of Mark Twain Wine Train

Oct. 13 | Carson City

Enjoy a night of history and humor while taking a picturesque round-trip train ride through Carson River Canyon as you sip wine, eat gourmet hors d’oeuvres and enjoy humorous tales of Mark Twain’s time on the Comstock. | vtrailway.com

“I’m Not Rappaport”

Oct. 16 & 19 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Two old men sitting on a bench telling tales and lamenting growing old from Ageless Repertory Theater. | renolittletheater.org/art-at-rlt

“A Night with Janis Joplin”

Oct. 18 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical celebrates Janis Joplin and the genesis of her musical genius through encounters with her seminal musical influences — Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith. | pioneercenter.com

WordWave: One-Act Play Event

Oct. 20 | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe

Theatrical art professionals selected the top three one-act plays out of 100 entries to perform as staged readings. Audience members can meet the writers and ask questions. This special evening of theater shines a light on the process of playwriting and performing. | tahoewordwave.com

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

Oct. 20-28 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is one of the original rock operas. It is not clean and precise, it is raw, passionate and messy. | ltcc.edu

“Complexions: The Ballet”

Oct. 21 | Pioneer Center for Performing Arts | Reno, Nev.

This contemporary ballet performance offers a contrast of the classical sounds of J.S. Bach alongside David Bowie’s iconic music. Complexions was founded in 1994 with a singular approach to reinventing dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. | pioneercenter.com

“Frida”

Oct. 25-28 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Reno Little Theater’s presents a bilingual version of the production as part of its Latino theater series. | renolittletheater.org

Reno RadFest Aerial & Dance Festival

Nov. 2-4 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

This immersive event focuses on the aerial arts and includes a workshop series, aerial competition and after party. Audiences will leave with an appreciation of the beauty of aerial arts. | renoaerialfest.com

“Mamma Mia!”

Nov. 2-17 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

A mother, a daughter and three possible dads — and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. The award-winning Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company is bringing this worldwide phenomenon to the stage. | wnmtc.com

“The Wedding Singer”

Nov. 2-18 | Redfield Performing Arts Center | Reno, Nev.

“The Wedding Singer” takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. | tmcc.edu

“Be a Good Little Widow”

Nov. 2-18 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Young wife Melody has never been to a funeral — until her husband dies in a plane crash. Fortunately, her mother-in-law is a professional widow. Under her guidance, Melody must try her best to be a good little widow. A sad comedy about loss and longing. | rattheatre.org

“World of Dance Live Tour”

Nov. 3 | Reno Ballroom

NBC’s summer smash hit series “World of Dance” brings its touring spectacular to Reno featuring the best dancers from across all genres. | silverlegacyreno.com

“New Kid on the Block”

Nov. 6 & 9 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

What happens when a trio of elderly gentlemen look to rent out to a fourth, but there’s a few skeletons in the closet, from Ageless Repertory Theater. | renolittletheater.org/art-at-rlt

The Biggest Little Theatre Festival 6

Nov. 8-11 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Brüka Theatre presents a new series of short play performances. There are five short pieces submitted from within and outside the community. | bruka.org

Fall Dance Festival

Nov. 15-17 | Redfield Proscenium Theatre | Reno, Nev.

The Fall Dance Festival showcases UNR dance students in new choreographic works by faculty, guest artists and selected student choreographers. | unr.edu/cla/theatredance

“The Taming of the Shrew”

Nov. 16-18 | Community Art Center | Truckee

This is arguably the best of Shakespeare’s comedies. Audiences will delight in the verbal and physical battle onstage between the manly Petruchio, who bows down to no woman, and the strong-willed and tempestuous Kate, who bewitches him. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Finding Neverland”

Nov. 23-25 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, J.M. Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs to life in this theatrical event. | pioneercenter.com

“Mary Poppins, Jr.”

Nov. 30-Dec. 6 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical. Based on the books by P.L. Travers, “Mary Poppins, Jr.” has delighted Broadway audiences and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. | wildhorsetheater.com

“The Golden Girls”

Nov. 30-Dec. 22 | Good Luck Macbeth Theatre | Reno, Nev.

In this holiday special, the girls are back — in drag. Grab your wit and a slice of cheesecake. | goodluckmacbeth.org

“The 39 Steps”

Dec. 6-23 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have “The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theater. | rattheatre.org

“Seussical, Jr.”

Dec. 7-8 | Damonte Ranch High School | Reno, Nev.

This musical draws from Dr. Seuss’ characters and stories.

|sierraschoolofperformingarts.org



“Over the River and Through The Woods”

Dec. 11 & 14 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

A play about matchmaking efforts from a bachelor’s grandparents from Ageless Repertory Theater. | renolittletheater.org/art-at-rlt

Golden Dragon Acrobats

Dec. 14-29 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

The spellbinding artistry and amazing athletics of the world’s leading Chinese acrobatic troupe will thrill you. | caesars.com

Arts & Culture

Writers in the Woods

Oct. 12-13, Nov. 9-10 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.Sierra Nevada College hosts its Writers in The Woods series featuring author readings and workshops open to all. | sierranevada.edu

Reno Lantern Festival

Oct. 13 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Ready to shine, glimmer and shimmer? Enjoy live music, a stage show, princesses, face painting, s’mores, balloon artists and more. Then, light the night sky with your highest hopes and fondest dreams. The experience will be moving and inspiring. | reno.thelanternfest.com

Punk Rocktober Fest

Oct. 13 | Shoe Tree Brewing | Carson City, Nev.

Join the Punk Rocktober Fest with music, food, Shoe Tree Beer, vendors, games and a punk rock flea market from 1 to 6 p.m. | shoetreebrewing.com

Voices of the Past: The Living Tour

Oct. 13-14, 20 | Silver Terrace Cemetery | Virginia City, Nev.

Find out what the people were like on the Comstock; how did they live, dress and die? Meet the residents of 19th Century Comstock as they share their stories, their lives and their deaths. Voices of the Past is its’ fourth annual year. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Reno Mini Maker Faire

Oct. 14 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

A family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness, and a celebration of the Maker Movement. People of all ages and backgrounds will come together to show what they are making and share what they have learned along the way. | reno.makerfaire.com

Truckee Haunted Historic Tour

Oct. 18-19 | Downtown Truckee

Part fact and part fiction, this spooky nighttime tour begins and ends at Moody’s Bistro Bar. The tour takes guests through historic downtown accompanied by hilarious and outrageous performers from the Old West. | truckeehistorytour.org

Haunted Walkway

Oct. 19 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

High-school students perform as the ghosts of past famed occupants of the site and haunted tour guides include interpretive and educational information on the estates’ histories as they escort guests through the designated walkway. | (530) 541-5227

Walk for Freedom

Oct. 20 | Nevada State Capitol | Carson City, Nev.

A21 is a nonprofit organization fueled by radical hope that human beings everywhere will be rescued from bondage and completely restored. A21 are the abolitionists of the 21st Century. Walk to bring awareness to human trafficking. | visitcarsoncity.com

Nevada Day 2018

Oct. 27 | Carson Street | Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Day commemorates the 36th state’s entry into the Union on Oct. 31, 1864, with three day of celebrations including the 80th annual parade as part of the longest running admission’s day celebration in the nation. More than 200 entries include floats, marching bands, horses, entertainers, youth groups, celebrity guests and Burning Man creations. | nevadaday.visitcarsoncity.com

Nevada Day Beard Contest

Oct. 27 | McFadden Plaza | Carson City, Nev.

Dozens of beard wearers competed in 10 categories: longest beard, best groomed beard, scruffiest beard, fullest beard, best red beard, best white beard, best black beard, best salt and pepper beard, the best bearded community, and the best overall beard, a fan favorite award. | nevadaday.visitcarsoncity.com

Veterans’ Day Parade

Nov. 11 | Virginia Street Bridge | Reno, Nev.

The annual parade marches through the heart of downtown Reno and honors veterans and those currently serving in the military. Opening ceremonies start at Virginia Street Bridge at 11:11 a.m.; the parade follows and continues downtown. | reno.gov

Wellness Weekend

Nov. 9-11 | Granlibakken | Tahoe City

The seventh annual Wellness Weekend offers yoga, informational seminars and workshops that inspire and educate the mind, body and soul. It will feature interactive educational seminars, movement classes and a marketplace of unique, local artisans and health-care lines. | granlibakken.com

The Great Outdoors

Rebelle Rally

Oct. 11-20 | Area venues | California and Nevada

The 2018 edition of Rebelle Rally will start in Lake Tahoe and end in San Diego. It will cover approximately 2,000 kilometers of California and Nevada desert driving via dirt roads, double tracks, trails and sand dunes. The course will cross iconic locations and off-road recreational vehicle venues. | rebellerally.com

Lake Tahoe Marathon

Oct. 12-14 | Area venues | Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Blue Vodka’s Lake Tahoe Marathon is three days of racing at various venues around the lake — Carnelian Bay, Emerald Bay, South Lake Tahoe, Stateline, to name a few — in various distances from marathon to half marathon to 5K and even a pumpkin run for the kids. | laketahoemarathon.com

Classic Car Show & Old Car Giveaway

Oct. 12-14 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride presents the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show & Old Car Giveaway, free for both participants and attendees. True to its name, the event is an appreciation of old, classic automobiles. | goodsamsaferide.com

Aviation Roundup AirShow

Oct. 13-14 | Minden Tahoe Airport | Minden, Nev.

The 2018 Aviation Roundup AirShow will be hosting the US Navy Blue Angels, Red Aerobatic Helicopter and Wingsuit Jumpers and more. Events will begin at 10 a.m. to include two full days of family fun. | aviationroundup.com

Truckee River Day and Fair

Oct. 14 | Truckee River venues

Truckee River Watershed Council’s 23nd annual Truckee River Day and Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the community for a day of river, meadow and wetland restoration. Registration is required. The River Fair is at Granite Flat from 1 to 4 p.m. | truckeeriverwc.org

California Avalanche Workshop

Oct. 20 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

This pre-season gathering of snow travelers will share knowledge and network. This seminar is modeled after the International Snow Science Workshop and will feature speakers from the winter sports industry. | Facebook

Wrangler/Professional’s Choice National Finals

Oct. 21-27 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center | Sparks, Nev.

American Cowboys Team Roping Association attracts competitors from across the country. Young and old, men and women compete in the hopes of capturing the national title. | actra.org

Snowbomb’s Ski & Snowboard Festival

Nov. 3-18 | Northern California venues

Snowbomb will be at San Francisco Pier 35 on Nov. 3 and 4, at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds on Nov. 10 and 11 and Sacramento Cal Expo Center on Nov. 17 and 18. The events include up to 75 percent off of skis, boards, apparel and more, plus exhibits and sponsor booths. There will be entertainment, beer and wine tastings, complimentary lift tickets and prizes. | Tickets sfskifest.com

Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series

Nov. 15 & 29 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

The 13th annual Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series will be showcasing the outdoor industry’s most respected athletes. Professionals share stories of their incredible adventures in the mountains featuring Dave Nettle on Nov. 15 and Glen Plake on Nov. 27. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Olympic Village Lodge and shows are free. The series picks back up in January; get the schedule at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | alpenglowsports.com

Watch the trailers for the season’s films

Ski & Adventure Flicks

“Far Out”

Oct. 11 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

Teton Gravity Research’s “Far Out” embodies the imagination as much as it does a physical space. It is the quest to seek out undiscovered realms and inspire new waves of creativity, enlightenment and progression. It is the quest to be blown away. | tetongravity.com

“Ode to Muir”

Oct. 26 & 27 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City

Teton Gravity’s newest film, “Ode To Muir,” pairs professional snowboarder, adventurer and founder of Protect Our Winters Jeremy Jones with two-time Olympian Elena Hight as they embark on a 40-mile foot-powered expedition deep into California’s John Muir Wilderness. | tetongravity.com

“Dawn Wall”

Oct. 28-30 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City

American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their effort to climb The Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000 foot rock face in Yosemite National Park in January 2015. The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention. “The Dawn Wall” documents their experience. | dawnwall-film.com

“Labor of Love”

Nov. 1 & 9 | Area venues

Tahoe’s John Rockwood releases his 10th film, “Labor of Love” (LOL), this season. LOL captures the incredible season of 2018, while also highlighting the growth and maturity of the company and skiers over the last decade. Coming to the Tahoe Art Haus on Nov. 1 and Ale Works’ Truckee Public House on Nov. 9. Additional showings coming to South Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nev. | therockwoodmedia.com

Reel Rock 13

Nov. 2 & 16 | Area venues

Get ready for climbing’s greatest stories, stars and sends coming with Reel Rock 13. This season’s tour features five new short films that will deliver heart-thumping action, big laughs and pure inspiration. Nov. 2 at High Altitude Fitness in Incline Village, Nev., and Nov. 16 at Cargo in Reno. | reelrocktour.com

“All In”

Nov. 3 | Heavenly | South Lake Tahoe

“All In,” Matchstick Productions’ 2018 epic ski film, delivers a first-of-its-kind experience. This concept is spearheaded by a talented group of hard-charging women who wanted to disrupt the male-dominated ski film formula. Skiing isn’t exclusionary, true fun in the mountains can be shared equally by everyone. Showing as part of annual TAMBA party. | skimovie.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Nov. 9 | Whitney Peak | Reno, Nev.

Wild & Scenic films combine stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. | blackrockdesert.org

“Face of Winter”

Nov. 10, 23-24, 30-Dec. 1 | Area venues

The lineage of mountain lifestyle continues in Warren Miller Entertainment’s 69th full-length feature film, “Face of Winter” on Nov. 10 at Reno Ballroom; Nov. 23 and 24 at Olympic Valley Lodge; and on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Visit some of Warren’s favorite locations from Switzerland to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more. | warrenmiller.com

“A Telemark Tale”

Nov. 16 | South Lake Brewing | South Lake Tahoe

Ty Dayberry and Bevan Waite are releasing their newest film, “A Telemark Tale.” Additional showing coming to Alibi Ale Works. | Ty Dayberry on Facebook

Backcountry Film Festival

Nov. 17 | Tahoe Mountain Sports | Truckee

The Backcountry Film Festival is a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the back-country snowsports community and benefits the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. There will be two, 45-minute sessions starting at 6:30 p.m. | Tahoe Mountain Sports on Facebook

Kirkwood Deep Riders

Dec. 1 | Kirkwood Mountain Resort

The season’s best edits directly from skiers and riders will be featured in this annual ode to Kirkwood. Skiers and riders can enter videos until Nov. 5. | kirkwood.com

Tahoe Film Fest

Dec. 6-9 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships’ annual environmental film festival will present an important section of new and exciting productions from the U.S. and Latin America that have been screened in various festivals throughout the world. | tahoefilmfest.org

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival

Dec. 8 | MontBleu Resort | Stateline, Nev.

Marking 16 years of adventure sports cinematography and culture, Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is the annual gathering of the who’s who of outdoor adventure set in a hypnotic theatrical show of go-go dancers and dramatic action imagery by the best Tahoe photographers. | laketahoefilmfestival.com

Howlin’ Good Times

Reno Fright Fest

Until Oct. 31 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

Fans can hop aboard the “Terror Train” for a haunted ride or visit “Slaughter House,” the largest indoor haunted house in Nevada. | renofrightfest.com

Redrun VI: Bloodline

Oct. 13 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

The Hunt is a twisted, riddle-solving race in the most authentic living ghost town in the world. The eerie landscape of Virginia City will transform into a vast apocalyptic breakout room crawling with the flesh-starved dead. Compete against fellow survivors and explore the depths of the paranormal. | redrunvc.com

Zombie Prom

Oct. 13 | Cargo Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Get your best zombie costume on for the Zombie Prom from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring a DJ, live band, free prom photos, costume contests with prizes, professional zombie makeovers, raffle and the crowning of the prom king and queen. 21+. | renozombieprom.com

Little Shop of Howlers Haunted House

Oct. 19-20 | Pet Network | Incline Village, Nev.

Pet Network will be transformed into a nightmare-worthy haunted house that is not for the faint of heart. Make your way through 11 rooms of terror where clowns, zombies, evil doctors, ghosts and witches await. Parental guidance is advised. | petnetwork.org

Reno Zombie Crawl & “Thriller” Dance Mob

Oct. 20 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Zombie Crawl is back for its 10th year. USA Today puts this zombie bar crawl in the Top 10 of costumed Halloween parties. Participants buy a crawl cup with a map of 50 bars in the downtown area. Costumes are a must. Take part in the “Thriller” dance mob under the Reno Arch at 6 p.m. | crawlreno.com

Ghost Walk

Oct. 20 | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City’s spooky and intriguing history is explored and theatrically re-lived in the 26th annual Carson City Ghost Walk. Guided tours depart from the corner of Third and Curry streets from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Madame Curry & The Vampire Hunters. | carsoncityghostwalk.com

Ghost Tour

Oct. 26 | Tahoe Biltmore | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Tahoe Biltmore hosts a guided tour through its haunted halls. Tours are every hour, on the hour starting at 7 p.m. Tickets at the doors. | Tahoe Biltmore on Facebook

Trick or Treat Concert

Oct. 26 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Experience the ghostly sounds of Halloween when the Reno Wind Symphony performs spooky musical selections featuring the compositions of Danny Elfman, Andrew Lloyd Webber and others. Wear your most frightful costumes. | renowindsymphony.com

Freakers’ Ball

Oct. 27 | MontBleu Resort | Stateline, Nev.

The 40th annual Freakers’ Ball, Lake Tahoe’s largest and most extravagant Halloween party, offers three parties in one. It has become legendary due to partygoers who take risqué to the limit. DJs, go-go dancers, laser lights and $10,000 in contest prizes. | montbleuresort.com

Creeper’s Ball

Oct. 27 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

The Creeper’s Ball returns to the casino’s Crown Room with Tainted Love, guest DJs and Halloween after party with Dialect HD & Haylestorm. | crystalbaycasino.com

Halloween Bass Ball

Oct. 27 | Cargo Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Costumes, prizes and a massive lineup of artists will keep you dancing into the wee hours during this Halloween ball. Prizes for best costumes include a season pass to all Bass Camp events and festival. | cargoreno.com

Halloween Bash and Costume Party

Oct. 31 | The Loft | South Lake Tahoe

There will be a slew of mind-bending fun as world-class magicians make their way through The Loft Theatre featuring DJ Adalan. Prizes for best costumes. | thelofttahoe.com

Dia de los Weirdos Halloween

Oct. 31 | Tahoe Biltmore | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Wormhole Tahoe and Rambo Party Productions presents Dia de los Weirdos Halloween. The weirdest and wildest Halloween party in Tahoe.| tahoebiltmore.com

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Oct. 31 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City

Relive this 1975 cult classic through the elaborate dances and rock songs. For the first time, there will be a live shadow cast by Amber’s Sweets who will act out the movie and sell props. Dress up as your favorite character and be prepared to sing along to the Time Warp. | tahoearthauscinema.com

Lil pumpkins

Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Until Oct. 31 | Corley Ranch | Gardnerville, Nev.

The pumpkin patch is open every October with thousands of pumpkins. Kids can enjoy a hay slide, straw maze, miniature golf and bounce house. Join in on the pig races, take hay wagon rides or visit with farm animals. | corleyranch.com

Andelin Farm Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Until Oct. 31 | Sparks, Nev.

The pumpkin patch features a variety of pick-your-own pumpkins and activities such as a hay ride, cow train, meeting the farm animals, lassoing, a corn shed, a hay bale maze for kids, cow milking, sling shooting, hamster wheel, bean bag toss, kids’ corn maze, the cart track, hay jump, farm tracks game in the kids corn maze, duck races and funny photo boards. | www.andelinfamilyfarm.com

Ferrari Farms Fall Festival

Until Oct. 31 | Reno, Nev.

The seasonal event features a variety of pumpkins, squash, gourds and decorations, a 5-acre corn maze, hayrides, farm animals and other attractions. | ferrarifarms.org

Tollhouse Pumpkins Fall Harvest Festival

Until Oct. 31 | Reno, Nev.

Features pumpkins for sale, a variety of inflatable attractions and bounce houses, kiddie train, farm animals, petting zoo, pony rides and more. | tollhousepumpkins.com

Halloween Harvest Festival

Oct. 12-14 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Celebrate the changing of the seasons with an apple-bobbing contest, fishing derby, face painting, pumpkin decorating and Halloween-themed happenings. | destinationhotels.com

Fall Festival

Oct. 13 | Northwoods Clubhouse | Tahoe Donner

This popular, local festival offers something for everyone, including food, arts and crafts, vendors, entertainment, doggie dip, seasonal beer offerings, pumpkin patch and a carnival area for kids. | tahoedonner.com

Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 13 | Incline Park | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Nursery School’s annual Pumpkin Patch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment includes bilingual DJ Felipe Leon, local dancers, a raffle and silent auction with grand prizes of Disneyland tickets, paddleboards, sports equipment and more. There are food trucks, bounce houses, bungee trampolines, face painting, pony rides, hay maze, pumpkins and more. | (775) 831 4040, ivns.vhost4.sierraweb.com

Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 13 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

This fun-filled day of games and activities includes an obstacle course, carnival games, pie-eating contests and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costumes are a must. All ages. | (530) 583-3796

Harvest Train

Oct. 13-14, 20-21 | Carson City, Nev.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum hosts the fourth annual Harvest Train with steam train rides, a pumpkin patch, craft fair and food trucks. | nvculture.org

Great Truckee Pumpkin Race

Oct. 21 | Downtown Truckee

This family and community-wide event gets everyone in the spirit. Design and build a festive Pumpkin Racer and show up for the showdown of Truckee’s Greatest Pumpkin with trophies for the top three races, the most outrageous pumpkin and the pumpkin with the best costume. | truckeepumpkinrace.com

Pumpkin Palooza

Oct. 21 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

Expect all things pumpkin: pumpkinseed spitting contest, pumpkin-pie eating contest, a pumpkin beauty contest and a pumpkin derby. Include live music, zombie walk and scary tales in the schoolhouse and you got a full day of family fun. | pumpkinpalooza.org

Trail of Treats and Terror

Oct. 25 | Area venues | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Parks & Recreation presents Trail of Treats and Terror from 4 to 7 p.m. Play ghoulish games, try terrifying treats, wiggle with daring dancing and capture a fun and wacky family portrait. | yourtahoeplace.com

Harvest Fest

Oct. 26 | Boys & Girls Club | Kings Beach

Join the fun from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Haunted House, Glow Room and more. | Facebook

Halloween Parade

Oct. 26 | Train Depot | Truckee

Kids of all ages can parade down Donner Pass Road to the Community Arts Center where they trick or treat with area nonprofits and businesses. The parade leaves the Train Depot at 6 p.m. | tdrpd.org

Halloween Hollow

Oct. 27 | Downtown Reno

Halloween fun is kicked up a notch with free family entertainment and free trick-or-treating for children. Guys, ghouls and ghosts will scare up some wicked fun in Reno’s Riverwalk District from 5 to 7 p.m. | renoriver.org

Sensory Safe Family Fall Festival

Oct. 27 | JUSTin Hope Center | Sparks, Nev.

There will be a calm area, games, costume contest (optional), sensory bins, bounce house and more for all ages, and a respite for parents/caregivers. | justinhope.org

Boo-Nanza

Oct. 30 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Celebrate Halloween with the whole family at the Carson City Community Center and the library for trick or treating, a haunted house, a costume contest, games, crafts and more. | visitcarsoncity.com

Tahoe City Trick or Treat

Oct. 31 | Heritage Plaza | Tahoe City

Trick or Treat for kids of all ages is from 4 to 6 p.m. starting at Heritage Plaza. Local businesses will pass out candy to those in costume. Pick up a free glow necklace and treat bag. | tcpud.org

Trick and Retreat

Oct. 31 | Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge | South Lake Tahoe

Bring the little goblins, even the furry ones, for a fun and frightful evening that includes a bounce house, live entertainment music, s’more making, trick-or-treating, costume contests and more. | tahoebeachretreat.com

Halloween Carnival

Oct. 31 | Kahle Community Center | Stateline, Nev.

Kiwanis of Lake Tahoe hosts a Halloween Carnival Celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Carnival games, treats and community booths. | (775) 586-7271

Goblin Halloween Parade

Oct. 31 | VC Jerky Company | Virginia City, Nev.

Bring your favorite little goblin dressed to scare at 4 p.m. After the parade, enjoy a safe trick or treat on C Street with merchants and saloons. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Halloween Party and Hay Ride

Oct. 31 | Genoa Town Hall | Genoa, Nev.

This fun party and hay ride at 5:30 p.m. winds around Genoa. Parents bring their ghosts and ghouls for a safe Halloween gathering. The town will provide a main dish and soft drinks. Parents bring a side dish and adult beverages. | genoanevada.org

Holiday Happenings

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Nov. 4 | Atlantis Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.

TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada’s third annual Family Gala Fundraiser presents this holiday classic along with photos with Santa, face painting, arts and crafts, dinner and silent auction. | twnn.org

Valhalla Winter Fest

Nov. 16-18 | Valhalla Grand Hall | South Lake Tahoe

Activities celebrating the season include the popular Holiday Faire and a special Holiday Concert featuring the Oakland Jazz Choir. | valhallatahoe.com

“Polar Express” train

Nov. 16-Dec. 23 | Carson City Eastgate Depot | Carson City, Nev.

This magical adventure is a one-hour diesel train ride to the North Pole and back. While you won’t disembark the train, you will see Santa, his elves and the North Pole in all its splendor. | visitcarsoncity.com

Candy Cane Express trains

Nov. 23-24, Dec. 1-16 | V&T Depot | Virginia City, Nev.

Begin the holiday season aboard vintage, heated coaches traveling along the historic Virginia & Truckee route to Gold Hill. Savor hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies during this magical trip. | virginiatruckee.com

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told”

Nov. 23-Dec. 16 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Written by John Alvarez, Michael Carleton, James Fitzgerald, John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton, and Will Knapp and directed by Libby Bakke, this play is just what the title says it is and more. | renolittletheater.org

Crafts for Christmas

Nov. 23-25 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

Get into the holiday season and browse more than 100 craft and gift booths at this gift marketplace featuring local and regional vendors. Enjoy live demonstrations, musical performances and visits with Santa. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Tahoe City Holiday Hop

Nov. 24 | Downtown | Tahoe City

Kick off the holiday season in style at the Tahoe City Holiday Hop. Stroll and shop through local stores while enjoying wine, snacks, good cheer and festive surroundings Pick up a Shop Local card for a chance to win prizes. | visittahoecity.org

Holiday Shows

Nov. 30-Dec. 2 & Dec. 18 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Celebrate the holidays with Truckee Community Theater. The holiday shows are “It’s a Wonderful Life” live radio play and “A Christmas Chaos.” | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“The Mousehole Family Christmas Extravaganza”

Dec. 7-22 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

The Mousehole Family is dragged into some questionable holiday cheer — over a ridiculous 12 days of Christmas. | bruka.org

Hometowne Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

This Northern Nevada tradition features marching bands, Christmas costumes, adorable animals and festive floats all representing “A Season of Giving.” The parade starts at 1 p.m. | cityofsparks.us

Christmas Holidays in Genoa

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 | Genoa, Nev.

Enjoy Christmas caroling, Genoa Tree Lighting and visit with Santa’s, holiday refreshments and more on Nov. 30. Kids can join Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. | genoanevada.org

Christmas on the Comstock

Dec. 1-31 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

Celebrate Christmas as they did in the 19th Century in this month-long celebration. Historic Virginia City hosts a Sierra Concert with the Comstock Cowboys at Piper’s Opera House, the Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl, Parade of Lights, photos with Santa and V&T Candy Cane Express. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Magical Markleeville Christmas Faire

Dec. 1 | Markleeville

Visit with Santa and enjoy crafters, food and a cookie contest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | alpinecounty.com

Hometowne Christmas Parade

Dec. 1 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

This Northern Nevada tradition features marching bands, Christmas costumes, adorable animals and festive floats. The parade starts at 1 p.m. | cityofsparks.us

Parade of Lights

Dec. 1 | Carson City, Nev.

The annual parade offers floats, marching bands, color guard and a special guest from the North Pole. The parade begins at 5 p.m. and goes along State Route 395 from Heritage Park to Minden Park. The theme is Santa’s Workshop. | visitcarsonvalley.org

“Spirit of the Season”

Dec. 1 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Reno Philharmonic Orchestra delights audiences with this annual tradition. Dr. Jason Alteri leads with the renowned orchestra, Reno Phil Chorus, the Santa Tappers, singers, student performers and Santa Claus. | renophil.com

39 North Pole Village

Dec. 6-8 | 39 North Victorian Ave. | Sparks, Nev.

Downtown Sparks becomes a sparkling winter wonderland as the Nugget Casino Resort and 39 North Downtown team up to host 39 North Pole Village. Stroll through the holiday lights and enjoy visits with Santa and more. | 39northdowntown.com

Festival of Trees and Lights

Dec. 7 & 9 | MontBleu Resort | Stateline, Nev.

A multi-day holiday extravaganza featuring lavishly decorated holiday trees, wreaths and decor, local entertainment, a kids’ craft area, photos with Santa, and a Teddy Bear Hospital. | bartonhealth.org

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 7-9 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the annual ballet. Artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne has choreographed an exciting rendition of the popular holiday ballet and the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s moving score. | pioneercenter.com

Santa Fly-In

Dec. 8 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Kids can watch Santa fly in on a special plane at 10 a.m., and then visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be hot chocolate, holiday treats and holiday photo ops. | chamber.truckee.com

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 8 | Area venues

Tahoe City Golf Course is the place to have a pancake breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with holiday gift vendors, arts and crafts and games. Enjoy Brunch with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves at The Chateau in Incline Village. Or, enjoy breakfast with Santa at Kahle Community Center from 9 to 11 a.m. in Stateline, Nev. | TheTahoeWeekly.com

Carson Valley POPS Holiday Concert

Dec. 8 | CVIC Hall | Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will delight young and old with a lineup of musical selections. The concert starts at 7 p.m. | cvpops.org

“Messiah”

Dec. 8-22 | Area venues

TOCCATA presents its annual grand performance of Handel’s classic with Maestro James Rawie. | toccatatahoe.com

Holiday Treat

Dec. 9 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City Symphony presents its 35th annual Holiday Treat, a feast of seasonal and holiday entertainment including the Carson City Symphony Chorus and the Victorian Dancers. | ccsymphony.com

“The Twisted Nutcracker and the Tale of the Rat King”

Dec. 14-16 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Truckee Dance Factory is celebrating the season with a twist on the timeless tradition of “The Nutcracker.” A spectacular choreography of upbeat and passionate performances will thrill and amaze audiences in the lavishly decorated Merry Wonderland. | squawalpine.com

“Noël: The Musical”

Dec. 14-16 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Noël, a holiday family musical is the touching story of a young girl who is preparing for her starring role in a school Christmas performance, when her mother disappears. As the little girl tries to find her mother, she encounters a diverse group of homeless folk who have lost their way in life. | pioneercenter.com

Reno Wind Symphony Holiday Celebration

Dec. 15-16 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

One of the highlights of this concert is the recitation of the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by KOH Radio personality Ross Mitchell, accompanied by the Reno Wind Symphony. | renowindsymphony.com

Reno Santa Pub Crawl

Dec. 15 | Reno Arch | Reno, Nev.

Get your jollies on and run those cookies off. Dress up like Santa and run around Reno with 20,000 others dressed in their best Santa costumes. Be under the Reno Arch at 10 p.m. | crawlreno.com

Holiday Celebrations

Dec. 14-31 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

Enjoy family-friendly events include holiday parties, horse-drawn sleigh rides and dinners with Olympians, Reindeer Games, performances by the Reno Jazz Orchestra and TOCCATA and more. | squawalpine.com

