Tahoe Film Fest returns

Tahoe Film Fest, a celebration of American independent films and new films from Latin America, returns from Dec. 6 to 9. The festival also features a Filmmaker Tribute.

The premiere section of the programming is environmental films, with a focus on new and important environmental films to showcase. This year’s film will include “The Push,” “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable,” and “Stay Human.”

The festival benefits the Sierra Watershed Education Partnership, which promotes environmental stewardship by connecting students to the community and local environment through comprehensive watershed education and service learning. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 1. | tahoefilmfest.org