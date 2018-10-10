New Burning Man pieces come to Reno

The Reno Playa Art Project is bringing new works of art from Burning Man to the city of Reno for the third year. This year’s sculptures include 2017 Honorarium projects “Tonglen,” a towering head sculpture by Ryan Mathern and “Methuselah,” a scale model of the oldest Bristlecone Pine tree by Misha Niman, Gray Davidson with Majorelle Arts.

The park features an assortment of interactive sculptures that appeared on the playa at Burning Man. The project site is situated in a space formerly occupied by two condemned motels on Virginia Street near Fifth Street in downtown Reno.

The public is invited to attend an opening reception and celebration on Oct. 20 from 5 to 10 p.m. The celebration will include fire performances from Controlled Burn, food trucks and beverage stations, and music by local art cars. | artechreno.org