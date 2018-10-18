Mt. Rose to open Oct. 19 & 20 to passholders

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will open for season passholders only on Oct. 19 and 20 for skiing and snowboarding.

Thanks to continued investments that have expanded the resort’s already robust snowmaking system, Mt. Rose will offer access to three beginner ski trails in the Enchanted Forest area that create a wide top-to-bottom run off of the Wizard lift for a first taste of winter, according to a press release.

Mountain access will only be open to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe season passholders. Mt. Rose will open to the general public for the 2018-19 winter season on Oct. 26; conditions permitting.

Tahoe ski resort opening dates

“Early season operations and a strong commitment to offering superior quality snow surfaces all season long continue to be among our top priorities,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, in the release. “At 8,260 feet, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base area elevation in the region, and our snowmaking team really knows how to take advantage of it. As conditions permit, and as winter weather starts to arrive, we’ll continue to make snow at every opportunity and get more terrain open.”

The Lodgepole Café and Timbers Bar will also be open. Equipment rental, ski lessons, the repair shop and 431 Sports will not be available, however skiers and riders can pick-up season leases and purchase season passes. All parking will be at the Main Lodge.

On Oct. 20, the resort’s Hiring Mixer will take place from 3 to 6:00 p.m. at the Main Lodge.

This marks the earliest opening in Mt. Rose’s history (the prior earliest date was Oct. 26, 2017). | skirose.com