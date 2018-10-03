Mountainfilm returns to Tahoe in February

Alpenglow Sports kicks off Mountain Festival with the critically acclaimed Mountainfilm Festival on Feb. 16, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Squaw Valley’s Olympic Village Lodge.

Mountainfilm’s mission is to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Come on out and enjoy this moving, picture-packed evening, presented by Flylow Gear.

Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues that matter. Mountainfilm travels throughout the world with a selection of current and best-loved adventure films from their annual flagship festival in Telluride, Colo.

Through Mountainfilm on Tour, the organization touches the lives of more than 50,000 people every year and visits more than 100 locations on six continents. It’s their way of extending the reach of the annual festival and helping filmmakers’ inspiring content be seen by audiences across the globe.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., show begins at 7. Advance tickets are $10 and go on sale in January at www.alpenglowsports.com. Tickets are $13 at the door. There will also be a raffle to benefit Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. | mountainfilm.org