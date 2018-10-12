Lord of the Boards film series features 3 Tahoe films

Local Freshies presents the Lake Tahoe trilogy of movie premieres “Lord of the Boards” showcasing a film in each downhill sport – skiing, telemark and snowboarding – all to benefit Sierra Avalanche Center.

The series will feature “Before Blank” from the Blank Collective, “A Telemark Tale” from Tahoe locals Bevan Waite and Ty Dayberry, and “Bird Flu Crew: Short.” There will be showings at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village and South Lake Tahoe Brewing.

Watch 32 of the 2018 ski film trailers only at TheTahoeWeekly.com

“before Blank”

The Blank Collective crew takes a light-hearted and retrospective look into the similarities and differences that drove each member down their own path. But like someone once said, who resembles, assembles. Their deep passion for skiing began at a young age, and that link continues to shape their lives today.

“Bird Flu Crew: Short”

Lake Tahoe’s 2017-18 winter was a little lean, but it also brought one of the all-time snowiest March’s on record. South Lake Tahoe’s Bird Flu Crew presents a short film featuring back-country boarding, sled carnage and footage from around the Basin.

“A Telemark Tale”

Ty Dayberry and Bevan Waite are releasing “A Telemark Tale” this season featuring Loren Griswold, Sven Gorham and Erik Nordin.

A Telemark Tale – Teaser After spending a season hopping around the globe with Telemark king Ty Dayberry we were able to capture some pretty special moments for the sport and turn it into a banger Telemark ski movie! Join us at the premiere in November to see the ancient sport of Telemark progress alongside modern day skiing. Stay tuned for details, We're coming to a bar near you! Posted by Bevan Waite on Wednesday, August 29, 2018



SHOWINGS

Nov. 9 | 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6

Alibi Ale Works | Incline Village, Nev.

$5 | All ages

Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6

South Lake Tahoe Brewing | South Lake Tahoe

$5 | All ages

Tickets southlakebeer.com

