Linger downtown at Wine Walk

Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop is on Oct. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. This annual event brings nearly 1,000 local and visiting participants to sip wine and sample local food tastings while enjoying shopping in historic downtown Truckee. Attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass to sample wine at 30-plus venues, as well as five food tickets and a map to all participating venues. This is a safe event, free cab rides will be available for attendees before, during and after the event within Truckee Town limits.

Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 on the day of the event. Designated Driver tickets can be purchased for $10 for a non-alcoholic beverage at several stations, five food tickets and a map. | truckeewinewalk.com