Learning a new way to print

Bona Fide Books is offering an Intro to Letterpress workshop on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Experienced letterpress printer Steve Robison conducts this fun, informative workshop at Tahoe Letterpress. In one five-hour session, learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. The cost is $50 and class size is limited. Additional dates for the workshop are on Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. | Register (530) 600-4070, bonafidebooks.com