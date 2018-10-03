Kids need a night out, too

Kids, ages 4 to 9, can take a break from their busy lives and enjoy an evening of fun at Northwoods Clubhouse from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5, leaving their parents to do — whatever. The first and third Fridays of every month are Kids Night Out in Tahoe Donner. The night includes games, dinner, arts and crafts, a movie, a bedtime story and more. Another night out is on Oct. 20. The cost is $20 per kid for Tahoe Donner members and $25 per kid for nonmembers. | Register (530) 587-9400, shoptd.tahoedonner.com