Homewood hosts ski film showings

Homewood Mountain Resort will host Collections Movement’s “Yūgen” and Birds of a Feather’s “Finding the Line” on Oct. 25 at the North Lodge at 7 p.m. Attendees can also expect raffles and giveaways throughout the night.

“Yūgen”

“Yūgen” is a three-year borderless mountain-based documentary film that explores the connection mountaineers and environmentalists share with the natural world. Following the journey of snowboard mountaineer Rafael Pease and crew as they travel throughout the corners of the world, trudging gear into unseen locations, the crew works tirelessly to capture the true essence of being one with the mountain. This will be the film’s first premiere in California. Learn more about the film at connectionsmovement.com.

“Finding the Line”

Olympian and X Games Slopestyle champion Anna Segal and her Freeride World Tour, big mountain skiing sister, Nat Segal, use their skiing to understand fear and how it manifests in the two siblings’ lives in “Finding the Line,” as they are challenged to understand the balance between risk, reason and reward.

Throughout their careers as professional skiers, Anna and Nat have both been challenged by fear. Yet, despite being brought up under the same roof, they have learned to deal with it in almost contrasting ways, neither leading them to the success they dreamed of.

Finding The Line Official Trailer Here it is! The official trailer for Finding The Line. World Premiere this Saturday at Whistler. See you there!#FindingTheLine #IWSD #worldpremiere #documentaryFinding The Line Film World Premiere Posted by Finding the Line on Tuesday, January 16, 2018

A heartfelt journey on the knife’s edge of big mountains throughout Canada and France push them to their physical and emotional limits. The extreme skiing mecca of Alaska pushes them beyond.

The Australian sisters soon realize that the most important lessons lie within each other’s approach. Equipped with greater insight, they negotiate the fine balance between staying in their comfort zone and taking too much risk, learning that sometimes to move forward, you need to understand what is holding you back.

In addition to this being the first screening of the film in the Tahoe area, local Brennan Lagasse, also featured in the film, will speak about his experience in its creation. Learn more about the film at findingthelinefilm.com.

Tickets may be purchased either online at eventbrite.com for $10 (free for kids ages 13 and younger) or at the door for $15. Homewood season passholders save $5 off. Doors will open at 6 p.m. | skihomewood.com