Had captures undercurrent of life

Riverside Studios features the oil and mixed media art of Aimee Had during the month of October. Mastering the art of freeform whimsy with a touch of gravitas, Tahoe painter Had is interested in the magical undercurrent of life.

Influenced by Van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Seuss and others, Had is drawn toward compelling characters and seeking what lies beneath life’s surface. Music and song lyrics frequently influence Had’s artistic inspiration. The natural world’s astonishing ability to surprise her in the most unlikely of spots also plays a significant role. Like a seed taking root within a fissure or a crack in the manufactured world, Had’s work is an expression of spontaneous ideas cultivated into art.

There will be an Artist’s Reception on Oct. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. with music and refreshments. | riversideartstudios.com