Fall Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals

The last vestiges of fall color in the Tahoe Sierra are fading, but the fall music, events and festival season is just heating up. We’ve rounded up the best events this season for the Music, Events & Festivals fall guide, and it’s our largest fall edition to date.

You’ll find all of the best events and festivals from live music and performing arts to kids’ activities, ski and adventure flicks, to arts and culture, food and wine events and much more (along with the announcement of the lineup for this year’s WinterWonderGrass at Squaw Valley).

The fall season is also a great time to explore Tahoe’s trails, as Sean McAlindin recently did on the classic Hole in the Ground trail or try something out of the box and join the Corral Night Ride with TAMBA. Check out great fall adventures at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on the Out & About tab.

For those itching for winter to start, Tahoe received its first dusting of snow on Oct. 3 at Mt. Rose, who anticipates an Oct. 26 opening (or will Boreal beat them to it?). Get the latest updates at facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Tahoe Weekly cartoonist

We’re excited to welcome Geolyn Carvin as a new contributor to Tahoe Weekly. Geolyn is a humorist, cartoonist and musician who focuses on her experiences in the outdoors to pen her witty cartoons. Her new book, “On the trail with Boots McFarland Vol. 1,” had the staff at Tahoe Weekly laughing so much that we invited her to become a contributor in every edition. We think most outdoor enthusiasts will relate to Geolyn’s experiences. You’ll find her first comic with us on Sightseeing.