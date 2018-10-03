Fall in full glory in Tahoe

It’s time to take full advantage of the fleeting beauty of fall in Tahoe as the changing of the leaves peak and then is gone quickly each season (usually in less than two weeks). We’ve rounded up a list of our top 20 fall outings for this edition for you to enjoy. For me, a trip to the Hope Valley area for a fall hike to take in all of the color is a must each year.

Fall is a great time to explore the Tahoe Sierra including going on a hunt “In Search of Tahoe’s Big Trees,” as Tim Hauserman did recently. During his mission, he discovered behemoths in Blackwood Canyon, on the Tahoe Rim Trail from Barker Pass and on the TRT south of Kingsbury Grade. Keep an eye out for Tahoe’s biggest on your next outing.

Alyssa Ganong set out on her own exploration of rock climbing routes on Black Wall on Donner Summit for her story “Enter the Labyrinth | Dark Adventures on Black Wall.” With nearly 100 climbs at this one location, Black Wall is a must-visit for any climber.

One of the newest and one of the most unique adventures in the Tahoe Sierra is the Via Ferrata on the Tram Face at Squaw Valley. Alpenglow Expeditions is now guiding tours on the first route of the Iron Road and is working to open the second route.