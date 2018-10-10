Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Enjoy the fun at the Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 13 at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. This fun-filled day of games and activities includes an obstacle course, carnival games, pie-eating contests and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costumes are a must, and all ages are welcome. Entry is free. An all-inclusive wrist band is $15 for games and activities. Read the Lil Pumpkins section of the Music, Events & Festivals guide in this edition or at TheTahoeWeekly.com for more fall kids events. | (530) 583-3796