The 13th annual Alpenglow Winter Film Series returns this year, showcasing the outdoor industry’s most respected athletes. Professionals share stories of their incredible adventures in the mountains opening again with Dave Nettle on Nov. 15.

This year’s series features:

Nov. 29 | Glen Plake

Jan. 3 | Emily Harrington & Michelle Parker

Feb. 7 | Caroline Gleich

Feb. 21 | Brittany Griffith

Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Olympic Village Lodge and shows are free. | Alpenglow Sports on Facebook